Wyze upgrades its popular pan cam

The ubiquitous budget smart home company Wyze has released yet another new product – the Wyze Cam Pan v2. As the name implies, this is the second generation of one of Wyze’s early products – the Wyze Cam Pan that debuted three years ago. This new model is available now, costs $39.99 (plus $9.99 shipping), and adds color night vision, improved motion-tracking, and a mermaid to the mix.

The form factor has remained unchanged, and the Wyze Cam Pan v2 camera looks almost identical to its (now discontinued) predecessor. It’s a wired, indoor camera with 1080p HD video and two-way talk. But its main party trick is its ability to spin around at its base and capture a 360-degree view of your house from side to side and a 93-degree view of it vertically, so you can see Spiderman as he crawls across the skylight . The Pan Scan feature lets you set up to four custom waypoints that the camera scans continuously, so you’re getting four cameras in one.

But the bigger feature is the introduction of color night vision – powered by a starlight sensor that debuted in the Wyze Cam v3 indoor/outdoor camera. It adds the option to view 1080p Full HD video footage, which the camera captures in full color at night instead of the grainy black and white of traditional night vision.

Instead of relying on a built-in spotlight for color night vision, the sensor uses any available light to illuminate the scene in a more colorful way. Wyze says it can see rooms as dark as 0.1 lux (which is very dark). If there isn’t enough light, it can be set to automatically switch to standard black and white night vision.

Another improvement over the original model is a faster processor, which Wyze says enables its motion tracking feature to more quickly follow real-time speeds. You can turn it on or off in the settings in the app, but when it’s on, it will detect a moving object — such as a person or pet — and automatically track it. It’s something that makes the original Wyze Cam Pan an excellent pet monitor, and the new model’s faster processor is likely to be even better.

The two-way talk feature can also help you keep in touch with Fido or Felix when you’re at work or yelling at an intruder. And now there’s a siren option, which you can activate in the Wyze app.

The final new feature is invisible infrared illumination. Anyone who has ever tried to use a security camera as a baby monitor will know why this is important: The camera’s face will remain black in a dark room and not disturb sleeping babies.

Included features that are on the Wyze’s other cameras as well are local storage via a micro SD card (not included) that enables 24/7 recording, free 14-day rolling cloud storage of event-based video, per clip Up to 12 seconds, and the ability to hear smoke and CO alarms. You can add longer clips and smart alerts for people, pets, vehicles, and packages with a Cam Plus subscription (starting at $1.25 a month, and you get a month free). Overall, there’s a lot of great specs and features here, in a reasonably small camera, all for a very low price (though it’s not quite as low as it used to be – the v1 started at $30).

This is what Wyze is known for, rock bottom prices for close-to-top-of-the-line specs. But in reality, these features do not always end there. And sometimes, those promised don’t materialize (Alexa and Google Assistant integrations are on the way, Wyze says). We’ll check back with an update once we’ve tested the camera.

But if this is the camera you’ve been waiting for, you might not want to wait any longer. The Wyze Pan Cam v2 is shipping now, and Wyze has had a lot of trouble keeping items in stock lately.