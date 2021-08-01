‘X’ Marks the Spot: Officials Map a Route Out of the Pandemic

In their regular pandemic response meetings over the past year, officials in Suffolk County, New York, have found themselves revisiting questions of geography over and over again.

“One of the common questions I used to ask myself was, ‘Where is it bad? Said Dr Harsha Rajashekharaiah, senior project coordinator for the county’s Covid-19 response. “Where is the poor transmission of Covid? Where’s the wrong test? Where do we need to improve? Where should we invest our resources? “

To find answers, Dr Rajashekharaiah used geospatial data, wielding vividly colored maps that identified the exact neighborhoods where cases were increasing or where testing rates were lagging.

And after the inoculations started, he began using digital mapping tools – commonly referred to as a geographic information system, or GIS software – to explore how vaccination rates varied across the county and how they correlated with various demographic factors. .