‘X’ Marks the Spot: Officials Map a Route Out of the Pandemic
In their regular pandemic response meetings over the past year, officials in Suffolk County, New York, have found themselves revisiting questions of geography over and over again.
“One of the common questions I used to ask myself was, ‘Where is it bad? Said Dr Harsha Rajashekharaiah, senior project coordinator for the county’s Covid-19 response. “Where is the poor transmission of Covid? Where’s the wrong test? Where do we need to improve? Where should we invest our resources? “
To find answers, Dr Rajashekharaiah used geospatial data, wielding vividly colored maps that identified the exact neighborhoods where cases were increasing or where testing rates were lagging.
And after the inoculations started, he began using digital mapping tools – commonly referred to as a geographic information system, or GIS software – to explore how vaccination rates varied across the county and how they correlated with various demographic factors. .
Several models quickly emerged on color coded cards. In March, for example, magenta spots in the west of the county made it clear that vaccination rates were low in neighborhoods with a high proportion of residents who did not speak much English. After presenting the card to his colleagues, they quickly added assistance in Spanish and Haitian Creole to their county vaccination hotline.
Over the following months, as vaccination rates increased in these neighborhoods, portions of the map turned yellow or even green. “I cannot sit here and conclude that our GIS system is the reason why this happened,” said Dr Rajashekharaiah. But, he added, “GIS has been a very, very powerful tool for us to communicate these obstacles.”
Amid the highly uneven deployment of Covid-19 vaccines, many health officials and community organizations rely on geospatial data to plan their vaccination campaigns and track their progress in great detail. Esri, a California-based company that makes widely used GIS software, says hundreds of organizations around the world, including many U.S. states and more than 20 national governments, are using its digital mapping tools to help them take decisions. Pictures.
“GIS and mapping tools have been very important in helping these health services get people vaccinated – to be more organized in the process, more streamlined and strategic and even tactical,” said Dr Este Geraghty, medical officer – head of Esri.
By enabling authorities to quickly spot vaccine deserts, identify high-risk populations, and target their resources more effectively, digital maps have become essential tools in ensuring that immunization campaigns leave no quarter behind.
Location, location, location
As the virus swept through Wisconsin in the spring of 2020, Milwaukee County officials worried about its uneven toll. In late March and early April, for example, black residents accounted for 69% of Covid deaths in the county compared to only 27% of its population, according to a report from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.
These disparities were in mind when the Covid-19 vaccines were finally authorized. “We wanted to make sure we were distributing this vaccine fairly,” said David Crowley, the Milwaukee County Executive.
They began to categorize census tracts based on their vaccination rates and their scores on a national “social vulnerability index”. The index uses data on 15 different social, economic and demographic factors – including the age, minority status and educational level of residents, as well as local poverty and unemployment rates – to calculate vulnerability of a community would be in the event of a disaster, such as a hurricane or a pandemic.
Then officials posted the results online on a color-coded map. In mid-March, when the county first released it, much of the city of Milwaukee was colored dark orange, signaling that the area had high levels of social vulnerability but low vaccination rates.
In contrast, the suburbs, where the population is richer and whiter, were shaded pale yellow, indicating that they had low scores on the vulnerability index but rising vaccination rates. “And so there was this story of haves and have-nots, or two different cities,” said Dr Ben Weston, who oversees the medical aspects of the county’s Covid-19 response.
County and city officials have started investing resources in dark orange neighborhoods, prioritizing these residents for vaccine appointments, adding more vaccination sites in these areas, and creating new ones. pop-up venues and events in churches, pantries, libraries, schools and cultural centers. They also started a community ambassador program – the Crush Covid Crew – to train volunteers from these dark orange census tracts to talk to their neighbors about vaccines and dispel misinformation about them.
Although vaccination rates in the most vulnerable areas remain lagging behind, they have more than tripled since mid-March. “The darker orange communities are now gone,” Dr. Weston said. “So we are making progress. “
Dose delivery
Georgia’s Count Me In initiative – which was created by Stacey Abrams, Georgia’s former Democratic gubernatorial candidate – has taken a similar approach. But instead of focusing on immunization rates, he mapped immunization sites across the state, then overlaid data on potential barriers to immunization, including lack of access to a computer and weak motorization rate.
The map revealed many potential hotspots, especially in rural southwestern Georgia. “We saw this very large concentration of people who had very limited access to vaccines,” said Ali Bustamante, senior research associate at the Southern Economic Advancement Project, who is leading the initiative with the nonprofit Fair Count. . “There were very few vaccination sites, while at the same time they faced enormous access constraints. “
The groups have teamed up with vaccine suppliers to send mobile clinics to some of these vaccine deserts and have launched a general canvassing effort, borrowing the tools of a political campaign to encourage people to get vaccinated. Volunteers ultimately made 79,000 phone calls, provided vaccine information to 17,000 doors and helped make 4,500 vaccine appointments. “Particularly in rural areas, we have seen the immunization gap narrow drastically,” said Dr Bustamante.
Geospatial data is also essential for logistics. Carto, a cloud-based geospatial data analysis platform, has helped dozens of logistics companies around the world optimize their vaccine storage and transport networks so that vaccines are distributed faster and more effectively, said Luis Sanz, chief executive of the company.
And in Oregon’s Clackamas County, GIS data has become the backbone of efforts to immunize people confined to the house. “Because we are a large county with somewhat rural areas, we have transportation issues and access is a challenge for many of our residents. “ said Kim La Croix, head of the county’s public health program. “These mass vaccination sites were simply not accessible to homebound seniors and homebound people with mental, developmental or physical disabilities.”
When residents call or email the county to request a home vaccination, staff members record their location, which appears on a digital map. Then, when assigning specific appointment slots, they examine the map, which displays the number and type of vaccines that have been requested across the county. The goal is to reduce nurses’ commute time, maximize the number of shots they give in a day, and minimize waste, by ensuring that the number of doses a nurse gives in a shift matches the number of doses in a vial..
Follow the instructions
In low- and middle-income countries, basic geospatial data – on how many people to be vaccinated and where they live – have been critical to the success of previous mass immunization campaigns. A decade ago, for example, government officials and global health experts realized that polio vaccination teams in northern Nigeria were using inaccurate hand-drawn maps.
“There were missing colonies, wrong colony names,” said Emilie Schnarr, project manager in Nigeria for the Georeferenced Infrastructures and Demographics for Development program, or GRID3. “And that was one of the reasons the kids went missing.”
Without reaching these children, the highly contagious poliovirus could continue to circulate. So in the years that followed, the Nigerian government, in partnership with several global health organizations, used satellite imagery and local field teams to create detailed high-resolution maps, filling in buildings, settlements and missing local points of interest.
The cards helped Nigeria eradicate polio, which the country finally achieved last year. And GRID3, which grew out of those efforts, recently distributed updated maps to local officials across Nigeria, who use them to help plan and track their Covid-19 vaccination campaigns.
They are not alone. In March, five organizations specializing in geographic data and information management – Alcis, CartONG, Humanitarian OpenStreetMap Team, iMMAP and MapAction – joined forces to launch the Geographic Information Management Initiative for the delivery of vaccines against Covid-19. Their goal is to help 15 low-income countries, including Haiti, Sudan and Bangladesh, fill in their geospatial data gaps and then use that information to distribute vaccines to their residents.
The work, it is said, will be useful not only for this pandemic, but for the delivery of all kinds of essential services, ensuring that local health authorities know where their citizens live and can help them meet their needs.
“Being on the map needs to be recognized,” said Ivan Gayton, Senior Humanitarian Advisor for the OpenStreetMap Humanitarian Team. “Every community in the world should be able to put themselves on the map.”
