X7 Max to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC- Technology News, Gadgetclock

X7 Max to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC





Realme will be internet hosting a launch occasion in the present day, 31 June, to unveil two new merchandise for the Indian market. It will be launching a brand new smartphone within the X7 sequence – Realme X7 Max 5G – and a brand new good TV, referred to as the Realme good TV 4K. The launch occasion is scheduled to kick off at 12.30 pm IST and can be streamed LIVE on Realme’s social media channels.

Realme X7 Max 5G: What we all know up to now

Forward of the occasion, we already know that the Realme X7 Max 5G will function a 120 Hz FullHD+ Tremendous AMOLED display screen that homes a punch-hole digicam on the prime left nook. The smartphone will be powered by Dimensity 1200 chipset and can include assist for 50 W charging.

When it comes to digicam, it should sport a triple rear digicam setup that features a 64 MP main sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide sensor, and a 2 MP macro lens. Realme has additional revealed that the smartphone will are available in black, pink and silver color choices.

The X7 Max 5G will be 8.4 mm thick and can weigh 179 grams.

Realme good TV 4K: What we all know up to now

We already know that the Realme good TV 4K will are available in 43-inch and 50-inch show sizes. Realme has additionally confirmed the good TV will function Dolby Imaginative and prescient-enabled 4K show and Dolby Atmos audio.