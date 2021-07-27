Xander ScHotele has always watched the Summer Olympics grow. He did not have a choice. Her father, Stefan, is a former Olympic hopeful for Germany in the decathlon.

“My dad loved to watch athletics,” ScHotele said.

Stefan’s Olympic aspirations ended almost 40 years ago when his car was hit by a drunk driver and a piece of windshield got lodged in Stefan’s left eye. Despite several surgeries, the vision of the eye was never restored. Stéphane was 20 years old.

“His dream was snatched away from him,” Xander Sc Chaudele, fifth in the men’s golf world rankings, said in an interview last week. “As a young golfer, I could understand a situation where something you have worked for so many years is taken away from you. It was tragic. “

When golf returned as an Olympic sport in 2016 after an absence of 112 years, ScHotele, who had just joined the PGA Tour, suddenly had a new goal beyond his major title hopes. Qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics would be an opportunity to realize a family ambition.