Xander Sc Chaudele of the United States won the gold medal in men’s golf at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday, edging out a crowded group of pursuers to win in one fell swoop.

ScHotele entered the 18th hole with a one-stroke lead over his nearest rival but, after a bad tee shot, was forced to stop. He then landed a nice shot with the short iron four feet from the cup. When he put his putt for the par, the gold was his.