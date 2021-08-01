Xander Schauffele Win Gold in Men’s Golf
Xander Sc Chaudele of the United States won the gold medal in men’s golf at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday, edging out a crowded group of pursuers to win in one fell swoop.
ScHotele entered the 18th hole with a one-stroke lead over his nearest rival but, after a bad tee shot, was forced to stop. He then landed a nice shot with the short iron four feet from the cup. When he put his putt for the par, the gold was his.
It was the first American gold medal in golf since 1904, a gaping gap that can be explained by the fact that the sport was abandoned after those Games and only returned in 2016.
ScHotele fought off Rory Sabbatini, a South African playing for Slovakia, his wife’s homeland, who bloated the course with a last lap of 10 under 61 that was good enough for the money.
The battle for bronze continued after the round ended and included seven players. Several great champions were part of this group, including Rory McIlroy of Ireland, Hideki Matsuyama of Japan and Collin Morikawa of the United States.
