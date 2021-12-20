XAT Admit Card 2022: How to Download XAT Admit Card 2022

Highlights XAT Admission 2022 Coming Soon.

The exam will be held in January 2022.

Learn how to download tickets.

XAT 2022 Admission: The Xavier School of Management will today (December 20, 2021) issue the admission letter for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2022. Candidates who have registered for this exam (Xavier Aptitude Test 2022) will soon be able to download their tickets from the official website, xatonline.in. Candidates need to enter their identity card and date of birth to download the admission card.



When is the XAT exam?

The XAT exam is a national level management entrance exam, which is taken for admission of students in various MBA or PGDM program courses. The XAT 2022 exam will be held on 2nd January 2022 (Sunday). XAT scores will be used by more than 160 institutions for admission. The method of downloading the ticket is given below.

Where will the exam be held?

XAT 2022 will be held in various states across India including Agra, Ahmedabad, Aurangabad City (Maharashtra), Allahabad, Ambala, Amravati, Amritsar, Bangalore, Berhampur, Ranchi, Roorkee, Rourkela and others. Candidates should note that it will be necessary to take a valid identity card along with the admission card to the examination center, otherwise admission will not be allowed in the examination hall.

Check the exam pattern here

The XAT exam is divided into four sections with a total of 100 multiple choice questions. Candidates will be given three hours to complete the test. Candidates will be given one mark for each correct answer. For incorrect answer, 0.25 marks will be deducted as negative marking.

XAT 2022 Admission: Here’s how to download Admission

Step 1: Visit the official website xatonline.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on the XAT 2022 Admission Card link (when available).

Step 3: Enter your login credentials and click on submit button.

Step 4: Admit card will open on the screen.

Step 5: Download it and get a printout for future reference.