Xbox Cloud Gaming launches in Australia, Brazil, Mexico and Japan

Microsoft is launching its Xbox Cloud Gaming (xCloud) service in Australia, Brazil, Mexico and Japan. The software giant has been testing streaming Xbox Game Pass Ultimate games in these markets over the past few months, and is now ready to expand the reach of its xCloud technology.

xCloud will be available to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate customers in Brazil and Mexico later today, which means it will technically launch in Australia and Japan in the early hours of October 1. Xbox Cloud Gaming will be available through dedicated Android and Xbox Windows apps, or via the web for iOS and other devices.

Microsoft is now offering Xbox cloud gaming in 26 countries, thanks to this massive expansion. “Since cloud gaming is powered by custom Xbox Series X consoles, this means these games are being played on Xbox in the cloud, bringing faster load times and better frame rates to the gameplay experience,” said Katherine, Head of Microsoft’s Project xCloud Gluckstein explains. .

Along with expanding to Xbox Cloud Gaming, Microsoft also announced during its Tokyo Game Show broadcast that Scarlet Nexus Coming to Xbox Game Pass later today.