Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Fully Powered by Faster Xbox Series X Hardware

Microsoft’s Xbox Cloud Gaming Service (xCloud) is now fully powered by custom Xbox Series X hardware. Microsoft tells ledge It recently completed an upgrade, which improves both framerate and game load times for players streaming Xbox games over the web.

While Microsoft has moved Xbox cloud gaming to 1080p and 60fps streams in recent months, the company has yet to unlock the full potential of custom Xbox Series X hardware to deliver 4K streams. It’s unclear when it will be available, but Microsoft is moving toward delivering Xbox cloud gaming beyond just mobile devices and browsers.

Microsoft is currently working on a dedicated Xbox app for TVs that will allow Xbox players to stream games without a console. Standalone streaming devices that you can plug into a TV or monitor are also planned, and it’s fair to assume that there may be further upgrades to Xbox cloud gaming resolution to match this TV push.

Xbox cloud gaming began as a way to play games on mobile devices, but with its upcoming integration into the Xbox Dashboard and TV, it’s already become much more than a mobile offering. Microsoft is also integrating Xbox Cloud Gaming into its new Xbox Web Store that begins to rollout, and we’re still waiting to hear more about its plans to bring its xCloud technology to Facebook Gaming.

Microsoft recently expanded Xbox Cloud Gaming to Australia, Brazil, Mexico and Japan, shortly after completing its custom Xbox Series X hardware upgrades for the service. Microsoft’s xCloud technology is now available in 26 countries, and the company has previously indicated a “new subscription offering for Xbox Game Pass” so we may be looking at additional tiers that provide access to Xbox Cloud gaming soon.