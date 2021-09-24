Xbox gets a new Edge browser that can play Stadia games, access Discord, and more

Microsoft is rolling out a new Xbox Dashboard that includes an updated version of the Edge browser. After six months of testing, the Chromium version of Edge is now available for all current Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X consoles, and new capabilities allow Xbox owners to stream Google Stadia games, access Discord on the web, and more. allows.

The Xbox version of Edge looks almost identical to the version available on PC or Mac. It also includes features like vertical tabs and collections. Like Edge on PC and mobile, the Xbox version also syncs all your settings, favorites, tabs, and web history. The only feature it’s really missing is extensions, and the ability to change the user agent string or switch to developer mode to access the console.

Edge also supports mouse and keyboard, so you can access Word or Excel Online, or even Google Stadia games via keyboard and mouse or Xbox controller. While Xbox doesn’t have a Discord app yet, you can access the web version with this new version of Edge. Discord will let you join voice calls and participate in text channel chats, but microphone support isn’t available, unfortunately.

This new Edge browser is a huge improvement over what’s already on Xbox, and you can also use it to access Steam PC games or web games such as crunker Or Quake JS. Nvidia is still, oddly, blocking access to its GeForce Now streaming service through Edge. We’ve asked Nvidia several times why it continues to block Edge in general, but the company only said in April that it’s only “investigating Edge browser support for the foreseeable future.”

The new Microsoft Edge browser for Xbox is available today for all Xbox consoles.