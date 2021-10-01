Xbox is making it easier to find accessible games in its store

Xbox is making it easier to find accessibility information for games, according to an announcement at the company’s Accessibility Showcase. Games in the Microsoft Store will have accessibility feature tags, so players with disabilities can make sure the game has the features they need before purchasing or downloading them. Tags for Xbox Accessibility Insiders League (XAIL) members are appearing in stores starting today and will eventually roll out to all Xbox users.

Tags address a problem commonly expressed by players with disabilities: they often have to do their own research to find out which games they can play. Listing certain features in the store consolidates information that can be frustrating to track down, especially if it is not available on developer websites or in reviews. Publishers will also be able to link additional information to the Store. While the tag system is rolling out in the Microsoft Store, Xbox says they will also begin appearing on Xbox.com, the Xbox app on PC, and the Xbox Game Pass app in the coming months.

Xbox says it plans to gather feedback from XEL members over the next month before expanding the tag’s availability. Part of fine-tuning for tags involves determining specific sets of criteria that need to be met in order for the game to be labeled with each feature – a game with subtitles that cannot be resized, for example. , the subtitle option tag will not meet the bar. The tag list includes 20 features, such as narrated game menus, input remapping, and single stick gameplay, and more may be added in the future based on feedback from players.

“We see this as an opportunity to step up the industry a bit,” says Anita Mortaloni, director of accessibility at Xbox, who hopes the tag’s benchmarks will encourage more developers to build stronger accessibility features into their games.

“As we go on this journey, there will be more and more titles [the tags] And hopefully that inspires developers to look at those criteria and design their games with that in mind,” Mortaloni says, “because they know that once published, their titles can be tagged with them.” Because they have kept that job from the beginning.

There’s also a new “Accessibility Spotlight” section in the store, which has games in different categories based on accessibility features like audio or visual. According to Xbox, the search results will be filterable by feature in the coming months.

Xbox also announced a slew of other features it says will launch soon:

Quick Settings, which allow people to turn accessibility features on or off without leaving the game or app.

Global color filter on Xbox Series X|S for people with colorblindness to customize how colors are displayed in games, apps and menus.

Night mode with adjustable filters and brightness, controller and power button light dimming and scheduling options.

A free gaming accessibility fundamentals course for developers launching at Microsoft Learn in late October.

Watch the full Xbox Accessibility Showcase below:

Update October 1, 5:30 p.m. ET: Comments added by Anita Mortaloni.