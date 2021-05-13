Xbox is testing accessible chat options like transcription and speech synthesis



Microsoft has introduced new text-to-speech and speech-to-text options for Xbox Occasion Chat, which purpose to assist make communication on the platform extra accessible. The options are at the moment being examined by the Xbox Insider program.

The speech-to-text function places a window on the display with automated transcriptions of what individuals within the voice chat are saying, together with an indicator of whether or not the message was typed or spoken aloud. This might assist people who find themselves onerous of listening to to take part within the chat, even when the opposite contributors are talking as a substitute of typing.

The text-to-speech function goes the opposite manner, studying out a consumer’s typed messages for the remainder of the get together chat members to listen to. The consumer is additionally ready to select from a listing of voices to higher customise what their messages sound like to others.

Microsoft has not too long ago been pushing accessibility with Xbox: it began a program earlier this 12 months to assist builders make their video games extra accessible, and it has made the Xbox Adaptive Controller to assist players with a variety of motor skills. It’s good to see them persevering with that work, particularly round voice chat.

In case you’re an Xbox Insider, you may allow the options by going to Settings > Ease of Entry > Sport and chat transcription, or by going to Options > Ease of Entry settings whereas in a chat.