Xbox’s Quick Resume feature gets new group option in May update



The Xbox Collection X / S’s useful Quick Resume feature, which suspends supported video games in order that they boot up extra shortly whenever you come again to them later, is getting some good enhancements in the May Xbox update.

As soon as the update is put in in your console, you’ll have the ability to see which video games are saved in Quick Resume with a new tag, and also you’ll additionally have the ability to make a group of video games in Quick Resume so you have got entry to all of them in a single spot. Microsoft can be promising that Quick Resume can have “improved reliability and quicker load instances,” Microsoft’s Jonathan Hildebrandt stated in a weblog publish.

The new update additionally provides passthrough audio for media apps like Disney Plus and Apple TV, that means that audio from these apps may be despatched on to a appropriate HDMI gadget. There are additionally new parental settings that permit mother and father unblock multiplayer mode for particular person video games and a new dynamic background.

The May update needs to be rolling out now, and it would already be out there for you. Whereas penning this story, I booted up my Collection X and it put in.

Microsoft additionally introduced that it will likely be sunsetting the Xbox One SmartGlass app for PC beginning in June. “This implies the SmartGlass app will likely be faraway from the Home windows Retailer and there will likely be no additional updates for many who have the app already downloaded to their gadgets,” Microsoft stated.