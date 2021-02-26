Xender 8.1.3 APK for Android – Download
Xender is a file transferring and sharing application for Android users. It allows users to easily transfer and share files faster without depending on internet or mobile data. Xender comes with a built-in file manager. It supports operating systems like Android, IOS, Tizen, Windows, PC, and Mac. SHAREit is also a similar type of application, if you are not satisfied do check it out.
Following are some of the key aspects of the Xender.
- Share files of any type at any place and any time easily.
- Requires no Mobile date for sharing and transfer.
- Has 200 times the speed of ordinary Bluetooth.
- Requires no USB connection nor the PC software installation.
- Play all video and audio files.
Main Features:
Some of the features of Xender are as follows.
- An ultra-fast file-sharing up to 40MB/s.
- Send all types of files whether they are documents, music, pictures, videos, or even other apps.
- Transfer files without the use of any cable, internet, or data usage.
- Share files from one Operating System to another easily with Xender.
- Easily transfer files from an old device to a new device using Smart Switch Mobile. Also, SMS and contact along with other data can be transferred easily.
- Built-in file-manager that allows viewing the files and can move and even Delete the files. Also, Users can also make a backup copy of the files for cleaning them whenever they have time.
- Share apps with your friend with a single click.
- With a single swipe share photos with your friends.
- Supports multiple languages.
Why is Xender So fast?
Xender app uses WiFi direct technology which enables two devices to communicate over WiFi (peer to peer) with one device acting as a WiFi provider. In simple terms, devices exchange data over local WiFi points created by one of the devices. It does not require that both the devices support Wi-Fi direct. Only one is enough the other can connect to this device just like it connects to any other WiFi access point.
Operating System: Android
Price: Free
