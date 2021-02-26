Xender 8.1.3 APK for Android – Download

APK

Xender is a file transferring and sharing application for Android users. It allows users to easily transfer and share files faster without depending on internet or mobile data. Xender comes with a built-in file manager. It supports operating systems like Android, IOS, Tizen, Windows, PC, and Mac. SHAREit is also a similar type of application, if you are not satisfied do check it out.

Following are some of the key aspects of the Xender.

  • Share files of any type at any place and any time easily.
  • Requires no Mobile date for sharing and transfer.
  • Has 200 times the speed of ordinary Bluetooth.
  • Requires no USB connection nor the PC software installation.
  • Play all video and audio files.

Main Features:

Some of the features of Xender are as follows.

  • An ultra-fast file-sharing up to 40MB/s.
  • Send all types of files whether they are documents, music, pictures, videos, or even other apps.
  • Transfer files without the use of any cable, internet, or data usage.
  • Share files from one Operating System to another easily with Xender.
  • Easily transfer files from an old device to a new device using Smart Switch Mobile. Also, SMS and contact along with other data can be transferred easily.
  • Built-in file-manager that allows viewing the files and can move and even Delete the files. Also, Users can also make a backup copy of the files for cleaning them whenever they have time.
  • Share apps with your friend with a single click.
  • With a single swipe share photos with your friends.
  • Supports multiple languages.

Why is Xender So fast?

Xender app uses WiFi direct technology which enables two devices to communicate over WiFi (peer to peer) with one device acting as a WiFi provider. In simple terms, devices exchange data over local WiFi points created by one of the devices. It does not require that both the devices support Wi-Fi direct. Only one is enough the other can connect to this device just like it connects to any other WiFi access point.

Operating System: Android

Price: Free

