Xender 8.1.3 APK for Android – Download



Xender is a file transferring and sharing application for Android users. It allows users to easily transfer and share files faster without depending on internet or mobile data. Xender comes with a built-in file manager. It supports operating systems like Android, IOS, Tizen, Windows, PC, and Mac. SHAREit is also a similar type of application, if you are not satisfied do check it out.

Following are some of the key aspects of the Xender.

Share files of any type at any place and any time easily.

Requires no Mobile date for sharing and transfer.

Has 200 times the speed of ordinary Bluetooth.

Requires no USB connection nor the PC software installation.

Play all video and audio files.

Main Features:

Some of the features of Xender are as follows.

An ultra-fast file-sharing up to 40MB/s.

Send all types of files whether they are documents, music, pictures, videos, or even other apps.

Transfer files without the use of any cable, internet, or data usage.

Share files from one Operating System to another easily with Xender.

Easily transfer files from an old device to a new device using Smart Switch Mobile. Also, SMS and contact along with other data can be transferred easily.

Built-in file-manager that allows viewing the files and can move and even Delete the files. Also, Users can also make a backup copy of the files for cleaning them whenever they have time.

Share apps with your friend with a single click.

With a single swipe share photos with your friends.

Supports multiple languages.

Why is Xender So fast?

Xender app uses WiFi direct technology which enables two devices to communicate over WiFi (peer to peer) with one device acting as a WiFi provider. In simple terms, devices exchange data over local WiFi points created by one of the devices. It does not require that both the devices support Wi-Fi direct. Only one is enough the other can connect to this device just like it connects to any other WiFi access point.