Sports

XFL partnering with NFL on new innovative opportunities including player safety, potential rule changes

11 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
XFL partnering with NFL on new innovative opportunities including player safety, potential rule changes
Written by admin
XFL partnering with NFL on new innovative opportunities including player safety, potential rule changes

XFL partnering with NFL on new innovative opportunities including player safety, potential rule changes

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

The XFL is expected to return to the field in 2023, but the league will work with the NFL on new innovation opportunities, including changing rules and developing officials as part of a new partnership.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

A typical view of the NFL logo on the field before a game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on October 3, 2021 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

A typical view of the NFL logo on the field before a game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on October 3, 2021 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.
(Caitlin Mulkahi / Getty Images)

Both XFL and NFL Has issued a joint statement Monday with plans to expand the game of football and “create increased opportunities for player development” on and off the field.

In the statement, the leagues said health and safety would be “areas of focus” in both education and innovation. XFL will work with the NFL on potential physical and mental fitness programs for players, and will study game surfaces and equipment, as well as ideas about game trends and data.

Antonio Brown took shots at Tom Brady, Bruce Aryans, BUCS in a recent social media post

In American football helmets and on the ball field, there are no people.

In American football helmets and on the ball field, there are no people.

Danny Garcia, co-owner and chairman of XFL, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with the NFL on this important issue.” . We have an open field for innovative rules to improve access to the game. Sharing insights and practices will greatly improve the XFL and NFL football game and support the player ecosystem as a whole. “

READ Also  anand mahindra reacts to twitter user demanding thar for pv sindhu after bronze medal win in tokyo olympics know what is his answer

Other concepts may include improving the overall game with the inclusion of technology to improve international football development, scouting, officiating and examining different game rules for player protection and improving officiating.

Jack Patrick of the Tampa Bay Vipers carries the # 29 ball after scoring in the first quarter of an XFL game against the DC Defenders at the Raymond James Stadium on March 1, 2020 in Tampa, Florida.

Jack Patrick of the Tampa Bay Vipers carries the # 29 ball after scoring in the first quarter of an XFL game against the DC Defenders at the Raymond James Stadium on March 1, 2020 in Tampa, Florida.
(Julio Aguilar / Getty Images)

“XFL has shown us that innovation is one of its core principles. We are hopeful that this relationship will contribute to further development and improvement at all levels of the game of football,” said Troy Vincent, NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations.

XFL wants to return in February 2023.

#XFL #partnering #NFL #innovative #opportunities #including #player #safety #potential #rule

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Scotland reach Euro 2020 in dramatic fashion; Northern Ireland miss out

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment