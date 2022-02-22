XFL partnering with NFL on new innovative opportunities including player safety, potential rule changes



The XFL is expected to return to the field in 2023, but the league will work with the NFL on new innovation opportunities, including changing rules and developing officials as part of a new partnership.

Both XFL and NFL Has issued a joint statement Monday with plans to expand the game of football and “create increased opportunities for player development” on and off the field.

In the statement, the leagues said health and safety would be “areas of focus” in both education and innovation. XFL will work with the NFL on potential physical and mental fitness programs for players, and will study game surfaces and equipment, as well as ideas about game trends and data.

Danny Garcia, co-owner and chairman of XFL, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with the NFL on this important issue.” . We have an open field for innovative rules to improve access to the game. Sharing insights and practices will greatly improve the XFL and NFL football game and support the player ecosystem as a whole. “

Other concepts may include improving the overall game with the inclusion of technology to improve international football development, scouting, officiating and examining different game rules for player protection and improving officiating.

“XFL has shown us that innovation is one of its core principles. We are hopeful that this relationship will contribute to further development and improvement at all levels of the game of football,” said Troy Vincent, NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations.

XFL wants to return in February 2023.