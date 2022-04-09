XFL’s Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson facing cease and desist by four Olympians over new logo: ‘This looks familiar’



Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s relaunch XFL Already its first major roadblock has hit.

XFL unveiled its new branding in a video on Wednesday that featured the word “together” in the letter “X” but established a media and commerce company. Olympian Sue Bird, Chloe Kim, Simon Manuel and Alex Morgan have claimed that the new logo is similar to their brand “Togethxr”.

“Okay it doesn’t look familiar,” Bird wrote on Twitter, then Manuel said: “That’s what Sue said.”

Olympic gold medalist Alex Morgan posted both logos side by side, noting the similarities between the two.

“Imitation is the most sincere form of flattery, I guess? Shout out to my team at Togethxr to create a bad brand name, logo, and background story that resonates with many.”

Bird’s fiance, American women’s soccer star Megan Rapino, suggested on Twitter that Johnson was facing a break and a break with the new branding.

“Well. It’s awkward,” he wrote. “The only thing [Johnson] And [the XFL] are gonna be cooking up is the response of Cease and Desist and a brand new brand ID [Togethxr] Got it [lock] Guys. “

Johnson has not yet publicly responded to his design claims that he is “the junction of dreams and opportunities.”

The XFL 2020 season was folded because the coronavirus epidemic shut down sports leagues across the U.S. The league began a week after Super Bowl LIV. It has featured eight teams from markets across the US and the league has drawn 3 million The audience In the first week but the following week the audience decreased.

In August 2020, Johnson teamed up with Danny Garcia Garcia Company and TGC Management, and Gerry Cardinale, CEO of RedBird Capital, to buy the league from Alpha Entertainment.

XFL is going to start again in 2023

XFL is going to start again in 2023