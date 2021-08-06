Xi Jinping’s visit to Tibet in the midst of LAC dispute is a threat to India

US Republican lawmaker David Nunes said that the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Tibet last week is a threat to India. In the midst of the LAC dispute, he described the visit of the Chinese President as a matter of deep concern for India.

Republican MP David Nunes said in an interview – Chinese dictator Xi Jinping claimed his victory by visiting Tibet near the Indian border last week. I think this is the first time in the last 30 years that a Chinese dictator has visited Tibet. This is a threat to India with a population of over a billion and a nuclear power. It is a matter of danger for India that they are about to develop a big water project, which may disrupt India’s water supply.

The MP said – the reality is that China is moving forward and the administration of US President Joe Biden is allowing it to do whatever it wants. China has been accused of suppressing cultural and religious freedom in Tibet, but China has denied the allegations. Xi made the visit amid a military standoff between India and China in eastern Ladakh that began in May last year.

Xi had last Wednesday visited the strategically important Tibetan border town of Nyingchi, located near Arunachal Pradesh. Xi had met top military officials there and reviewed development projects in Tibet. During his visit to Nyingchi, Xi visited the Nyang River Bridge, which is called Yarlung Zangbo in Tibetan, to inspect the ecological conservation in the Brahmaputra river valley. Nyingchi is a province-level city in Tibet bordering Arunachal Pradesh.

Significantly, China claims Arunachal Pradesh as part of South Tibet, a claim that India has always strongly rejected. There is a border dispute between India and China along the 3,488-km Line of Actual Control (LAC).





