Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G launched in India: Smartphone can be fully charged within 15 minutes claims Chinese Company – Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G launch: 15 minutes May be in full charge, know other features, prices and offers

Xiaomi of China has launched two smartphones in India. These new mid-budget phones are Xiaomi 11i 5G and Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G. Both the models come with 108 megapixel camera (primary), MediaTek chipsets and super fast charging support.

Even the support of 120W fast charging is also available in Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G. The company claims that with its help, the device can be charged 100% within 15 minutes. Smartphones in this series will be available in four colors, which can be purchased through Flipkart and Mi’s store and website.

The Xiaomi 11i 5G gets turbocharged support of 67W, while with it the charge of so many watts will be available in the compartment. At the same time, it will have a high capacity battery of 5160 mAh. The Chinese company claims that it can charge 50 percent within 13 minutes. Accordingly, this phone can be fully charged in 26 minutes.

At the same time, the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G supports 120W hypercharge and the user will not have to buy a charger of this much watt separately. It will be found in the box. But this smartphone comes with a dual cell battery of 4500 mAh. According to the company, it can charge 100% in 15 minutes and that is why the company is calling it the fastest charging smartphone in the country in its phone ad.

Interestingly, this phone can also be charged at -10 degrees through the 120-watt Xiaomi HyperCharge technology. Usually this is not seen in other phones.

The smartphone flaunts a 16.94 cm (6.67) AMOLED display with an FHD+ (2400×1080) screen and a notch at the top. The phone has a high refresh rate of 120Hz, which provides butter-like scrolling, fast user interface and multimedia experience. Also, it will get a touch sampling rate of 360 Hz. Talking about audio, it has dual symmetrical speakers with Dolby Atmos.

The phone has a 108-megapixel primary camera, which is capable of recording 4K videos at 30FPS. Apart from this, there is an 8MP ultra-wide camera, which provides up to 120-degree field of view and a 2MP macro camera also enhances the elegance of the camera set-up. Pro camera modes are available in the phone, under which comes Starry Sky, Neon Trails, Vlog Mode and Kaleidoscope.

The price of this phone starts from Rs 21,499. However, this price will come into effect after certain offers and conditions. On Mi’s website, you will get an exchange off of Rs 4,000 on this smartphone (discount on replacement of old phone), prepaid discount of Rs 1500 (on payment of phone through online mode) and Rs 500 discount as Reward Mi. can be found.

Not only this, an instant discount of up to Rs 2500 can be found on payment by credit card of State Bank of India (SBI). Both these models can be purchased from http://www.mi.com on January 12 at 12 noon.