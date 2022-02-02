Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge Review You find such a phone in the range of 25 to 30 thousand

Xiaomi has given MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G chipset. Which makes the performance of this smartphone smooth. On the other hand, in 11i Hypercharge, you get 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Xiaomi has launched its two powerful smartphones Xiaomi 11i and 11i HyperCharge in early 2022. The price of both these smartphones is between 25 to 30 thousand rupees. On the other hand, if you ask the difference between these two smartphones, then Xiaomi 11i comes with a big battery which supports 67w fast charging. Whereas the 11i HyperCharge comes with 120w fast charging and a slightly smaller battery. At the same time, there is no big difference in both these smartphones apart from battery and charging capacity.

Xiaomi has kept the hope behind making the 11i HyperCharge smartphone that, within 30 thousand rupees, users will get good camera, smooth performance, better display quality, 5G sport, 120W charging support. At the same time, the company will give a tough competition to the smartphones of OnePlus, Realme, Samsung and Poco company through this smartphone.

Design of Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge – Xiaomi has not made many changes in this smartphone. But with some important changes in the smartphone, it has given a very fresh look. The company has given a glass rear panel in this smartphone and the frame of the smartphone is made of plastic. Also, Xiaomi’s Corning Gorilla Glass gives 5 protection in the smartphone. The edges of this phone are flat, which makes it look a bit different. At the same time, this smartphone is not completely waterproof.

The 11i Hypercharge smartphone might feel a bit heavy because it is around 200 grams. Which may seem a bit difficult to keep in the pocket of a tight trouser. Because this smartphone is quite thick and a little big in size. At the same time, this smartphone will be available in four colors Camo Green, Pacific Pearl, Purple Mist and Stealth Black.

Display of Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge – This smartphone will get a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED Full HD + resolution display that will offer a refresh rate of 120HZ with 20: 9 aspect ratio. On the other hand, if you see your face in the sunlight in this smartphone, then there will be no problem.

Xiaomi has given MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G chipset in this smartphone. Which makes the performance of this smartphone smooth. Whereas in 11i Hypercharge, you get 6GB RAM and 128GB storage and this storage can be increased with the help of micro SD card. Also, this smartphone has a dual SIM port with 5G connectivity. This Xiaomi smartphone runs on the MIUI interface.

Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge Battery – Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge offers 120W fast charging support for its 4,500mAh battery. This phone can be fully charged up to 100 percent in just 20 minutes. Due to which it joins the list of fastest charging phones in India.