xiaomi 11t and 11t pro batteries: get ready! Two smart Xiaomi smartphones with 120W hypercharge support are coming; See launch date and specifications – get ready Two xiaomi smartphones xiaomi 11t and 11t pro 120w will launch with hypercharge support

Xiaomi is all set to launch its two coolest smartphones. According to a report, Xiaomi 11T and 11T Pro will launch on September 15 with 120W hypercharge support. The Xiaomi 11T Pro is the Chinese company’s most awaited upcoming smartphone. Xiaomi has recently confirmed that it will hold a launch event on September 15th. On its official Twitter account, Xiaomi has hinted that the device’s charging capacity will be a major attraction when it launches that day.

Online reports suggest that the Xiaomi 11T Pro 120W Hypercharge will come with fast charging support. This information is based on a leaked promo video.

In 2020, Xiaomi launched the 120W fast charging support and brought support for the recently launched flagship smartphone – the Mi Mix 4.

So far, Xiaomi has not officially confirmed the names or features of the devices it plans to launch on September 15th. In addition to the 11T Pro, the Xiaomi 11T and Pad 5 series are expected to launch for global markets that day.

Xiaomi 11TAnd 11T Pro: Possible details

Rumors suggest that the Xiaomi Mi 11T and 11T Pro smartphones will come with OLED panels. There are some contradictions about the type of chipset that might make the devices powerful as some reports suggest it could be a Dimensity 1200 chipset from MediaTek, while some say it could be Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 888 chipset.

For photography, both handsets are expected to have a triple camera setup, with the primary camera having a 64MP sensor. Both are rumored to have a 5000mAh battery and will be available in three color options, Celestial Blue, Meteor Gray and Moonlight White.

The company dropped the Mi branding

For those wondering why there is no “Mi” branding, as this month the company decided to drop the Mi branding for its premium handsets. Xiaomi launched the first ‘I’ brand smartphone ten years ago, which will now be rolled out. The first devices with the new branding were actually the Mix 4 smartphone and the Pad 5 tablet series.