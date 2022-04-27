Xiaomi 12 Pro and Pad 5 with three 50MP cameras and 120W fast charging launched in India know price and offers

There is good news for the users waiting for Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi has launched its popular smartphone Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G in India. The company has also introduced the Xiaomi Pad 5 during its launch event in India. The new phone from Xiaomi has been introduced as the flagship device, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. Let us know what are the special things you are getting in these two devices of Xiaomi.

Xiaomi 12 Pro and Xiaomi Pad 5 Price and Availability

Xiaomi 12 Pro has been introduced in India in two storage variants and three color options. The price of 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is Rs 62,999 while the price of 12GB RAM and 256GB storage has been given at Rs 66,999. However, as part of the launch offer offered by the company, ICICI Bank is offering a discount of Rs 6,000 on the card. However, the color options include Pink, Black and Blue. It can be purchased from Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home stores and retail stores after 12 noon on May 2.

On the other hand, the Xiaomi Pad 5 tablet can be purchased in India for Rs 26,999 for the 128GB storage variant and Rs 28,999 for the 256GB model. However, till May 7, you can buy these tablets for Rs 24,999 and Rs 26,999 respectively.

XIAOMI 12 PRO Specifications

This 5G phone from Xiaomi has a 6.73-inch E5 AMOLED LTPO 2.0 display (WQHD +), which comes with 120Hz refresh rate. The display comes with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Protection. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of non-expandable storage. The device has been given 32MP shooter for selfie and video calls. The front camera can record full-HD videos at 60fps.

There is a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50MP primary shooter with OIS, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor. Xiaomi 12 Pro is equipped with Harman Kardon speaker with Dolby Atmos support. The smartphone packs a 4,600mAh battery that supports 120W wired fast and 50W wireless fast charging. There is also a 120W USB-A (female) port in the package. It also runs on Android 12-based MIUI 13.

Xiaomi Pad 5 Specifications

Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 flaunts a 10.9-inch WQHD+ resolution display that supports 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it is powered by Snapdragon 860 chipset paired with 6GB of RAM. It has a 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel shooter on the front. The tablet is powered by MIUI for Pad software.