Xiaomi 12 Pro with three 50MP Camera First Sale Start Know Price and Features

Leading smartphone maker Xiaomi recently launched its three 50MP-50MP camera phone Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G in India. Whose sale has started today on Amazon and Mi.com. In this phone you are given 120W fast charging support Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. This phone competes with OnePlus 10 Pro 5G, which was recently launched in India. The starting price of the OnePlus phone is Rs 66,999.

Xiaomi 12 Pro Price and Offers

The Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G phone offers two RAM variants. The price of 8GB RAM + 256GB variant is Rs 62,999 and 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant costs Rs 66,999. Talking about the color of this phone, it comes with Couture Blue, Nor Black and Olive Mauve color variants.

Talking about the sale offer, you can get instant discount of up to Rs.6000 on using ICICI Bank card. Whereas, you can also get a discount of up to Rs.4000 by using the coupon. After this discount, the base variant will cost Rs 52,999 and the second variant will cost Rs 56,999.

Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G Specifications and Features

Xiaomi 12 Pro 5 has a 6.73-inch WQHD + 120Hz AMOLED display. The LTPO2 allows the panel refresh rate to be as low as 1Hz. The phone also gets 480Hz touch sampling rate to provide better gaming experience. The smartphone also comes with dual speakers by Harmon Kardon and supports Dolby Atmos. The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and is paired with 12GB of RAM. It runs on Android 12-based MIUI.

camera and battery

The Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G packs a triple rear camera setup – a 50-megapixel Sony IMX707 wide-angle primary sensor, a 50-megapixel telephoto lens, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone comes with a 32-megapixel front facing camera. It gets a 4,600mAh battery, which supports 120W HyperCharge technology. It also supports 50W wireless fast charge.

company claim

According to Xiaomi, the 12 Pro can be charged up to 100 percent in 20 minutes under Boost mode. Under standard mode, it will be 100% charged in 24 minutes. Xiaomi has promised 3 years of Android updates and 4 years of security updates.