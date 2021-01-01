xiaomi become firt time number 1 smartphone brand in the world beats samsung and apple

Samsung, Apple and Huawei were once the top smartphone makers in the world, but Huawei has suffered a lot after the US government imposed some restrictions. The second Chinese company Xiaomi took advantage of this well and now it has got the number position in the month of June, beating Samsung and Apple.

According to the report of Counterpoint Research, Xiaomi has emerged as the world’s largest company in the month of June. According to the report, the market share of Xiaomi is 17.1 percent globally in the month of June. While Samsung has 15.7 percent and Apple has 14.3 percent.

Xiaomi’s growth in the Indian mobile market has remained intact for a long time. The company has performed well in the second quarter of this year. Let us tell you that Xiaomi had earlier overtaken Samsung in the European market and now the company has overtaken Samsung in the global market in June itself.

Let us tell you that Xiaomi has benefited from the decline of Huawei and the impact of Samsung’s supply chain in Vietnam. In fact, Samsung’s supply chain has been affected due to the situation arising due to Kovid 19 in Vietnam. Here Korean company manufactures many devices.

Tarun Pathak, Director of Counterpoint Research, said in a statement that ever since the decline of Huawei began, Xiaomi has been making constant efforts to fill the gap created by this decline.



Xiaomi was the number 2 brand globally in the second quarter of this year in terms of sales. This company was established in the year 2011.





