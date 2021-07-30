Xiaomi become number one in India

Xiaomi market in india In India, the Chinese company Xiaomi has left behind all the company including Samsung and in addition to the budget range, Xiaomi is also making a record in the flagship smartphone.

New Delhi. Xiaomi Has made a new record in terms of selling smartphones in India. Market research organization Counterpoint on Wednesday released the figures for the second quarter of 2021, in which Xiaomi’s market (Xiaomi Market In India) stood at 28.4 percent. Xiaomi already occupies the number 1 position in India. This Chinese smartphone brand is now leaving behind all other companies.

The reason for the popularity of Chinese smartphones in India is to provide great products at low prices. However, Chinese companies also suffered losses last year amid protests against China. There was a decline in the sales of Chinese companies but people are slowly buying Chinese products again because they are benefiting the customers. Everything is available especially in smartphones including good processor, camera and storage.

COUNTERPOINT DATA

The results of Wednesday’s counterpoint were surprising. XIAOMI used to maintain its place in the budget smartphone but now Xiaomi is showing its power in the flagship smartphone as well. 28.4 per cent shipments by xiaomi were done in this quarter. However, it also includes the sale of Xiaomi’s sub-brand POCO. Redmi 9a, Redmi 9 power, Redmi note 10 and Redmi 9 were sold the most among these smartphones sold by Xiaomi.

Samsung sales

Samsung is the only company which is giving competition to Chinese companies. In terms of smartphone sales, Samsung has taken the second place with 17.7 percent. After this, Chinese companies like OPPO, VIVO, Real Me have won. Competing with premium smartphones, Xiaomi has also sold its new smartphone Mi 11 Ultra, which sold for 7% share in this range.

After the opposition of these companies, they have come up with many tricks, so that they remain in the Indian market. Xiaomi’s India CEO Manu Kumar Jain, while describing the company of India, said that all the products of Xiaomi are made in India, which gives employment to thousands of people, so Xiaomi cannot be called a foreign company.