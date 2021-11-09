Xiaomi brought new technology to get rid of the problem of overheating: What is Loop LiquidCool and how will it work? Xiaomi brings Loop LiquidCool Technology which will solve Overheating issues of Smartphone

Chinese tech company Xiaomi on Tuesday (November 9, 2021) announced its new Loop LiquidCool technology. The new technology, inspired by the aerospace industry, will be implemented in future Xiaomi phones. The company claims that it will offer much better cooling, which will be good news for mobile gamers and power users. Let us see how this new technology will eventually work:

The Loop LiquidCool technology will keep the smartphone cool when it is running video editing software, games or similar heavy tasks that use up a lot of resources. Heat is generated when the phone’s processor is running at maximum capacity, releasing excess energy in the form of heat.

Modern chipset and cooling technology where good in managing this heat. At the same time, the Chinese company’s Loop LiquidCool technology aims to improve further. The Loop LiquidCool technology is the use of a “capillary effect” that draws a liquid cooling agent to a heat source. The heat will then vaporize the cooling agent and it will diffuse the heat well towards a cooler area in the system.

The vapor in the cold area will be condensed again and sent back to the heat source for its next cycle. This continuous cycle keeps the system cool.

To make it work, the company will add a heat pipe system, an evaporator, a condenser, a refill chamber, as well as gas and liquid pipes. According to the company’s blog post, the new technology was tested on a custom Xiaomi MIX 4, replacing its standard cooling system with a loop LiquidCool system. The company claims that during the 30-minute Genshin Impact gameplay test running 60fps maximum video settings, the new system was able to keep things as cool as 8.6 degrees Celsius.

How different is it from regular VC cooling?: Regular VC cooling or vapor chamber cooling uses a similar method to keep things cool, but lacks a separate channel for liquids and gases, something that Xiaomi’s Loop Close to LiquidCool. This prevents hot gases and cold liquids from mixing between cycles, which affects the performance of the entire system.

Whereas, the Loop LiquidCool uses Tesla valves to ensure that the flow of the system is unidirectional. The valve allows liquid to pass through while preventing gases from coming back. The company aims to bring Loop LiquidCool technology to its products in the second half of 2022.