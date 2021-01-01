Xiaomi Confirms Redmi 10 Prime Battery Details: Before the September 3 launch, Redmi 10 Prime’s battery details were confirmed, will be the lightest phone, see details

Handset maker Xiaomi will soon launch its new budget smartphone in India. The company’s Redmi 10 Prime smartphone will be launched on September 3 and even before the launch, the company has confirmed the battery details of the phone (Redmi 10 Prime battery). Customers will get a strong battery in this Redmi mobile phone. Let us know how many mAh battery will be seen in this Redmi phone.Ahead of its launch on September 3, Xiaomi has confirmed that the Redmi 10 Prime smartphone will be provided with a 6000 mAh battery for customers. Note that in the international market, the phone is available with a 5000 mAh battery.The common man in the midst of inflation! This popular Samsung phone became expensive, you didn’t even think of buying it

Remember that the international model comes with 18W fast charging and 9W reverse charging support, it is also expected in the Indian variant. Xiaomi India chief Manu Kumar Jain has tweeted that the Redmi 10 will be the lightest phone with a 6000 mAh battery. The curtain has not yet been unveiled on the Redmi 10 Prime price in India.

Redmi 10 Prime Battery: Xiaomi Confirms Details (Photo – Twitter / Manu Kumar Jain)

R.edmi 10 prime specifications (possible)

The phone can have a 6.5-inch full-HD + display adaptive refresh rate and customers can choose between 45, 60 and 90 Hz. Speaking of the camera, an 8-megapixel front camera can be provided for selfies.

Also read-Geophone Next’s path is not easy, Airtel is fully prepared, said- Learn how to behave

On the rear panel, there may be a 50-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and two 2-megapixel camera sensors, a depth and a macro camera sensor. For security, a fingerprint sensor can be found on the side of the phone.