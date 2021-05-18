Xiaomi extends warranty for devices expiring in May and June by 2 months- Technology News, Gadgetclock

Xiaomi extends warranty for devices expiring in May and June by 2 months- Technology Information, Gadgetclock



tech2 Information Workers

Because the COVID-19 lockdown is prolonged in a number of elements of the nation, it’s tough for customers to step out in case warranty of their system is expiring. To sort out this downside, Xiaomi has introduced that it’s going to prolong warranty for its devices as a result of current scenario. The warranty of devices expiring in May and June has now been prolonged by 2 months. Notably, Xiaomi is just not the primary firm to increase warranty on merchandise lately. Vivo and Poco have already introduced the identical as a result of COVID-19 disaster in India.

Wish to get your Xiaomi devices serviced however cannot transfer out and the warranty is expiring? To not fear, we have it lined! If the warranty of your Xiaomi devices is expiring in May or June this yr, we’ll prolong it by 2 months. Keep dwelling. Keep secure. pic.twitter.com/ygJsHLEii6 — Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) May 18, 2021

The Xiaomi tweet didn’t particularly make clear as to which smartphones or merchandise will this extension be relevant for however because it says “all Xiaomi devices”, it’s secure to imagine that each one Xiaomi and Redmi smartphones and different merchandise will likely be lined underneath this.

Along with Xiaomi, Poco India has introduced that it’s extending the warranty of its smartphones by two months. This solely applies to smartphones that will likely be out of warranty in May or June. Equally, Vivo has additionally prolonged warranties on all its handsets by 30 days. Based on Vivo, “if the expiry date of product warranty interval, alternative interval or different presents fall underneath lockdown interval of your state”, a 30 days extension interval will likely be given to you that will likely be calculated from the time service facilities begin working once more.