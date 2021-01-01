Xiaomi flagship smartphone with 200MP + 50MP camera: The flagship segment will be shaken! Xiaomi’s next phone will be a bang of 200MP + 50MP! See details – xiaomi may support next flagship 200mp and 50mp dual primary camera

New Delhi. Samsung last week unveiled the world’s first 200MP mobile sensor, the ISOCELL HP1. The company was told it had started sending sensors to manufacturers, but did not say which company it was. Meanwhile, leaked information has revealed that Xiaomi is one of such manufacturers as it is working on a 200MP phone.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 series is expected to follow the Mi Xiaomi 12 series next year. According to reports, one of its models will have two primary cameras, one of which will have a 200MP sensor. This information is provided by the Chinese Tipster Digital Chat Station, which has revealed the details on Weibo.



His words suggest that Xiaomi’s next-generation flagship will have a 200MP + 50MP dual camera solution. Samsung is the only camera maker to announce a 200MP sensor. It is safe to say that Xiaomi will use the ISOCELL HP1 sensor and the next-gen flagship is the Xiaomi 12 series phone.

The post also revealed that Xiaomi will continue to use the 108MP and 64MP sensors for its mid-range and high-end phones. Not surprisingly, Xiaomi plans to launch a phone with a 200MP camera.

The Mi CC9 Pro was the first phone with a 108MP sensor, so it is understood that Xiaomi wants to be the first manufacturer to launch a phone with a 200MP camera. It is worth noting that some time ago there was news about Xiaomi 12 smartphone in the market.

It was said that the company’s phone will be equipped with three 50-megapixel cameras. Which will have 5x periscope lenses. But now it seems from the recently leaked information that the company is going to come up with a more powerful phone.