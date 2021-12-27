Xiaomi is bringing a smartphone with 120W fast charger, full charge in 15 minutes

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi is coming up with a phone with a strong battery in India. Also, 120W fast charger is being given in this phone. Its special thing is that the battery of this smartphone will be fully charged in just 15 minutes. According to the information, Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge will be launched in India in January. The smartphone maker has given this information through a social media post. Xiaomi has revealed that the new phone will be launched on January 6.

It is being speculated that this smartphone could be a rebranded variant of Redmi Note 11 Pro or Redmi Note 11 Pro+, which was launched in China in late November along with Redmi Note 11. At the same time, in early December, the company launched the Redmi Note 11 smartphone in the Indian markets.

Will be the first phone to charge in 15 minutes

If it is launched in January, then this new Xiaomi smartphone will be the company’s first phone with 120W fast charging support in India. The charging technology claims that it charges the phone from zero to 100% in 15 minutes. However, Xiaomi introduced the Mi 11 Ultra in the country earlier this year with 67W fast charging support, whose charger can also be purchased separately.

how can the phone be

If some media reports are to be believed, then this phone can be an updated version of Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 11 Pro. The price of which may be released in the budget. A similarly powerful battery can also be given in it with a fast charger. Apart from this, the camera can also be given good. However, no specific information has been shared by Xiaomi. But it is believed that OnePlus can compete with Nord and Realme GT series phones.

Possible Specifications

The upcoming device Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge is likely to come in Camo Green and Stealth Black color options. Other specifications of the phone are likely to be similar to the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ that was launched in China. If it comes with a similar device, the Xiaomi 11i may come with a Hypercharged 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and a punch-hole cutout. It can be given MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset.

potential camera

Talking about the possible cameras of this phone, it can come with a triple rear camera setup, which will have a 108 MP main camera, 8 MP ultra-wide lens and 2 MP depth sensor. While the selfie camera is expected to be a 16MP sensor.