Xiaomi launched Redmi Note 11 smartphone get these features with 5000mAh battery and 108 MP camera

According to Xiaomi, the sale of Redmi Note 11 will start on February 11, 2022. At the same time, customers will have to wait till February 21 for the sale of Redmi Note 11S. At the same time, the sale of Redmi Pro Smartbad will start from February 14, 2022 and the sale of Redmi Smart TVX will start from February 16.

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has launched two new smartphones of its Redmi Note 11 series. In which the company has launched Redmi Note 11S and Redmi Note 11. Along with this, the company also launched its fitness bands Redmi Smart Band Pro and Redmi Smart TVX43 at the event. Xiaomi did live streaming of this launching event on its YouTube channel and on its social media platforms. At the same time, these smartphones can be purchased from Amazon, MI.com and MI Home. Let’s know about the price, features and specification of these Xiaomi smartphones.

Xiaomi has launched both the Redmi Note 11 series smartphones in three variants. The price of 4GB + 64GB of Redmi Note 11 is Rs 12,499 and its 6GB + 64GB will cost Rs 13,499 and the price of 6GB + 128GB variant is Rs 14,999. Redmi Note 11S 6GB + 64GB will cost Rs 15,499, 6GB + 128GB will cost Rs 16,499 and 8GB + 128GB and Rs 17,499. Both these smartphones can be bought online from Amazon and offline MI Store. At the same time, the price of Redmi Band Pro is Rs 3,999, which has been launched at an introductory price of Rs 3,499. Along with this, the price of Redmi TV is Rs 28,999.

Xiaomi has given a 108MP camera in the rear in the Redmi Note 11S, in which the company has used the Samsung HM2 sensor. This camera captures good pictures even in low light. At the same time, this smartphone has an AMOLED display, which has a refreshing rate of 90HZ. If we talk about battery power, then this smartphone has a 5000mAh battery pack which supports 33w fast charging.

Along with this, the company has also given an AMOLED display display with 90Hz refreshing rate in Redmi 11 Note. At the same time, in this smartphone, the company has given Sandrop 680 processor and this smartphone has given a strong camera of 50MP in the rear. On the other hand, the company has given 110 workout modes in Redmi’s Smart Bad which is equipped with other fitness features along with blood oxygen monitor and heart rating monitor. If we talk about Redmi Smart TVX, then its size is 43 inches and it comes with 4K HDR and Dolby Vision support and 30w speakers.

