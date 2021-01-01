Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite Offer Price: Double Blast Offer! Save Thousands on Mi 11 Lite, Get Free Modified or Damaged Screen Replacement – xiaomi mi 11 lite Price Rs. 21999 Discount and Offer in Mi Flagship Day Sale

If you are thinking of buying a Xiaomi smartphone, this is a great opportunity. Mi Flagship Day is being held on Mi.com from September 6 to 10. The sale will be available with Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro 5G, Mi 10i and Mi 11 Lite offers. If you want to buy the latest Mi 11 Lite then this cell has a good chance. Phones can be bought cheaply with phone offers and exchange offers. Learn how you can save thousands of rupees on Mi 11 Lite.Geo’s 4G smartphone will be in every home! JioPhone Next Sale from September 10, you can ‘buy’ for just Rs.500, every detail

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite: Price and Availability

The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite is priced at Rs 21,999 and the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 23,999. When you buy a smartphone with an SBI credit card, you get an immediate discount of Rs 1,500. You can get an exchange offer of up to Rs 21,600 by purchasing a phone from mi.com during the Mi flagship days. In addition, if you do not have the money to pay the lump sum, you can buy the phone at a free EMI. If you use the code SAVE600, you will get a cashback of Rs. 600 on payment through MobiQuick.

It is worth noting that with Mi Screen Protect, you will get a free screen replacement twice a year if the phone’s screen is broken or any fluid is damaged. The benefits of this smartphone can be found in Jazz Blue, Tuscany Coral and Vinyl Black colors.



Mi 11 Lite: Details

Speaking of specifications, the dual SIM Mi 11 Lite has a 6.55-inch FullHD + AMOLED display. The screen has an aspect ratio of 20: 9 and a refresh rate of 90 Hz. Refresh rates can be switched to 60 and 90 Hz. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor, Adreno 618 GPU for graphics and 8GB of RAM. The phone has 128GB inbuilt storage with 6GB and 8GB RAM. Storage can be expanded via microSD card.

The Mi 11 Lite has a 64-megapixel primary sensor on the back. The rear camera also supports an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 5-megapixel telephoto lens. The smartphone has an LED flash for low-light shots. In addition, the camera supports 4K video recording at 30fps frame rate. For selfies and video calling, the Mi 11 Lite has a 16-megapixel front camera. Selfie camera supports AI beautify, night mode and time burst.

For connectivity, the Mi 11 Lite features 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Infrared, Bluetooth, GPS / A-GPS and USB Type-C port. The phone comes with accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer and proximity sensor. Dual speakers are available in the phone with high resolution audio support. Besides, IP53-certificate is also available in the smartphone. The phone is powered by a 4250mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. The handset measures 160.53×75.73×6.81 millimeters and weighs 157 grams.