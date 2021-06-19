Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra To Feature Samsung’s ISOCELL GN2 Sensor – Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra will include this great feature, this technology will be used

After 18 months of research for the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra phone, Xiaomi and Samsung have jointly created the Gen2 lens. The Samsung Isocell Gen2 sensor is capable of shooting at 50-megapixels.

Samsung Isocell Gen2 sensor will be included

According to a Gizmochina report, after 18 months of research for this upcoming flagship phone, Xiaomi and Samsung have teamed up to create the Gen2 lens. The Samsung Isocell Gen2 sensor is capable of shooting at 50-megapixels and has a pixel size of 1.4um. It uses 4:1 binning technique. Xiaomi has confirmed that the Mi 11 Ultra will feature a new battery technology, which will use silicon-oxide for the anode.

The phone has great features

For better cooling in the phone, it will be introduced with one phase (solid-liquid-gas) changing cooling technology. The Mi 11 Ultra will have a QHD+ AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The phone also has a punch***** for the front facing camera. This smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 processor. The phone will also have a 48MP ultrawide angle and a periscope lens camera, capable of zooming up to 120x.