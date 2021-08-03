Xiaomi Mi 12 Series smartphones may come soon with 200 mp camera

Xiaomi Mi 12 Series: Xiaomi smartphone company keeps bringing something new to the markets every day. It is now heard that Xiaomi Mi 12 series is going to be brought in the market soon.

New Delhi. Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has launched many of the best smartphones in its Mi 11 series this year. Moreover, it is also being said that now the company can bring Mi 12 (Xiaomi Mi 12 Series) soon. While Xiaomi has not yet officially acknowledged the existence of Xiaomi Mi 12.

A report from China has claimed to have leaked information about the key specs of the phone. Upgraded Mi 12 series of Xiaomi’s flagship smartphone specifications are getting leaked online. The LPDDR5X configuration was announced by JEDEC a few days back and now rumored to be the upcoming Mi 12, one of the first smartphones to integrate this technology.

Let us know that according to the latest report, Xiaomi Mi 12 is likely to have Snapdragon 898 processor along with LPDDR5X RAM. Also, this contradicts the previous report that the Mi 12 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon895 SoC. This processor can come under the clock speed of 3.9GHz and quad-core design. The new RAM configuration offers a maximum data transfer rate of 6,400 Mbps to 8,533 Mbps, which is twice that of LPDDR4X.

Some reports have revealed that it will also get other top-of-the-notch specifications including a 200MP camera, while the Mi 12 Ultra may get 200W fast-charging support. Currently, the Snapdragon 888 and Snapdragon 870 processors do not support LPDDR5X RAM. But the upcoming Snapdragon 898 processor is expected to support LPDDR5X. How true this turns out to be remains to be seen, Xiaomi Mi 12 could be launched this year or early 2022!

The Mi 12 is expected to feature ultra-slim bezels with punch-hole design and an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. At the back, it will be equipped with a quad-camera unit. The smartphone is likely to feature a 6.8-inch QHD display with a 1400 x 3200 pixels AMOLED screen and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The smartphone is likely to have a pixel density of 514ppi and a refresh rate of 120Hz. Xiaomi is expected to launch the Mi 12 flagship series of smartphones by the end of December this year.