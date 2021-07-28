Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter 3 can run 30 km in one charge

New Delhi. Mi Electric Scooter Launched in the global market. This scooter from Xiaomi is an important step in the market of electric vehicles. Big companies are bringing their electric vehicles in the market and the hobby of buying electric vehicles is also increasing among the people. Rising oil prices are encouraging to buy these electric vehicles.

Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter 3

The Mi Electric Scooter 3 has been launched by Xiaomi in a similar design to the traditional scooter mi scooter. The special thing about this scooter is its power which can generate power of 600W. If we talk about speed, then this electric scooter of Mi can run at a maximum speed of 25 kilometers per hour. Xiaomi claims to have a range of 30 km on a single charge but still lags behind some of its electric scooters in this range.

Along with Mi Electric Scooter 3, Xiaomi has also launched products like Redmi Buds 3 Pro, Mi Router AX 9000, mi 2k Gaming Monitor 27 and Mi smart Air Fryer 3.5L in the global market.

Mi Electric Scooter 3 Price

The price of this electric scooter in Europe has been kept at 449 Euro (about 39,400 rupees). At present, you can make it your own in two color options which include Gravity Gray and Onyx black color.

Apart from this, looking at its features, the Mi Electric Scooter 3 comes with a light weight body design, it is so convenient that you can fold it and keep it in any corner of the house or keep it in the trunk of your car.

A battery pack of 7650 mAh / 275Wh capacity has been given, which takes 5.5 hours to charge and when it is fully charged, it can run for 30 kilometers. Apart from this, safety features also come in it.