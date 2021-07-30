Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 Tablets to launch in August, know features

Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 Tablets : Xiaomi company Mi Pad 5 The tablets of the series will be launched next month i.e. in August. There is excitement among the people for the launch of this new tablet series.

New Delhi. chinese company Xiaomi It has already made a splash in India with its smartphones. But now Xiaomi is not limited to just smartphones. Along with Xiaomi’s smartphones, gadgets like tablets, laptops, TVs, power banks, speakers etc. are also in the market. Taking this trend forward, Xiaomi is launching its new tablet series. Mi Pad 5 bringing to market. The tablets of this series of Xiaomi will be officially launched in August next month. Gadgets lovers are also excited about this launch and are eagerly waiting for it.

Also read – RedmiBook: Xiaomi’s new laptop to be launched in India on August 3

models to be launched

Xiaomi may launch its Mi Pad 5 series 3 tablets in August next month. However, the company has not made any official announcement about this yet.

Mi Pad 5 Mi Pad 5 Pro Mi Pad 5 Lite

Features

Xiaomi has not yet made any official announcement about the features of the Mi Pad 5 series tablets. But some features of these tablets have been leaked on Weibo, a Chinese social media platform. Let’s take a look at these leaked features of Xiaomi’s Mi Pad 5 tablets.

The Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 tablets will feature a 10.95-inch LCD screen.

Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 tablets will have full HD display. Its display resolution will be 2K.

Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 tablets will have a refresh rate of 120Hz. With this, the functioning of the tablets will be done properly.

Two models of Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 tablets will have Snapdragon 870 chipset and one model will have Snapdragon 860 SoC chipset. This will improve the processing speed of tablets.

Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 tablets will have good gaming quality.

The Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 tablets will also feature 5G network connectivity.

The Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 tablets will pack a 8720 mAh battery with 67W charging in two models and 33W charging in the third model. This will prolong the battery life.

The Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 tablets will have a 48-megapixel camera in the two models. With this, good quality photography can be done. The third model will have a 12-megapixel camera.

Also read – Science and Tech: Xiaomi will be removed from the US black list

Price

Xiaomi has not yet officially announced the price of the Mi Pad 5 series tablets. In such a situation, it can be said that this announcement can happen at the time of launch.

Also read – Redmi Note 10T 5G launched in India today, know features and price