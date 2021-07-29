Xiaomi new RedmiBook laptop to launch on August 3 in India

RedmiBook : Xiaomi company’s new RedmiBook laptop will be launched in India next week on August 3. There is excitement among people to know the launch and details of this new laptop.

New Delhi. Chinese company Xiaomi has already made a splash in India with its smartphones, but now Xiaomi is not limited to smartphones only. Xiaomi is now also bringing other gadgets in the market, such as TV, power bank, laptop, speaker etc. Continuing this trend, Xiaomi has launched its new Laptop RedmiBook is bringing. This laptop will be officially launched in India next week on August 3. This news has excited the technology and gadget lovers across the country and they are eagerly waiting for the launch of RedmiBook.



Xiaomi recently announced the launch of RedmiBook in India on August 3 through a media event. The company has been posting teasers about this on its Twitter account for some time now, due to which people are curious to know the launch of this laptop and all the details about it.

The company has launched for RedmiBook laptop ‘Super Start Life Tagline set. The company is also using this tag line for the promotion of laptops. The company has also added ‘Super Start Life’ to the handle of its Twitter account. Also this laptop is being marketed using this tagline through tweets.

Features and Price

The Xiaomi company has not yet made any official announcement regarding the features and price of RedmiBook. Due to this, the curiosity for the launch of this laptop has increased even more among the people.

Although the company on its event page for the last few days, giving people four options, asking in which color will this laptop come? These color options were Dark Metal, Coal Black, Charcoal Gray and Moon Grey. But today on July 29, the company informed on its event page and Twitter account that this laptop will be launched in the market in Charcoal Gray color. Its other features and price information is likely to be found at its launch event.