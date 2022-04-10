Xiaomi Oppo Vivo and Realme Upcoming Smartphone to launch in April 2022 Know what will be special

The smartphone market is going to be hot in April, as many smartphones are hitting India this month. This includes smartphones from Vivo, Xiaomi, Oppo and Realme. These phones can come from budget to premium price. If you also want to buy a new smartphone this month, then you can opt for one of these upcoming phones.

Realme GT 2 Pro

GT 2 Pro will launch in India on 7th April at 12.30 pm. Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset is being given in the phone and it will come with up to 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage. According to the company, the phone will offer better cooling with a 9-layer cooling structure. It has been launched in China.

The Realme GT 2 Pro may feature a 6.7-inch 2k Samsung E4 AMOLED LTPO 2.0 display with 120Hz refresh rate support and 1000Hz touch sampling rate, and the display will be protected with Gorilla Glass Victus. The price of the phone in China is RM 3,699 (Rs 43,467) while the price of Reality GT2 is RMB 2,599.

Realme GT Neo 3

This phone was announced last month in China and it can be launched in the second quarter of 2022. It will be powered by Dimension 8100 chipset. It will come with a 4,500 mAh battery and will offer 150W ultradart charging. On the other hand, a different variant will get a bigger 5,000 mAh battery which will support 80W fast charging.

The 80W Realme GT Neo 3 is priced at CNY 1,999 (approximately Rs 24,000) for the 6GB + 128GB model, CNY (2,299) for the 8GB + 128GB model, and CNY 2,599 for the 12GB + 256GB model in China. The 150W Realme GT Neo 3 starts at CNY 2,599 (approximately Rs 31,200) for the 8GB + 256GB model and CNY 2,799 for the 12GB + 256GB model.

Vivo T1 Pro 5G

Vivo T1 5G has already been launched in India, in which Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor is being given. Which has up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Its triple camera rear has a 50MP primary sensor and a 16MP sensor has been given in the selfie camera. At the same time, information about its Pro variant has not been received, but it will be released in April according to MySmartPrice.

Vivo Y54s

According to Gadgets360, Vivo Y54s has been introduced in the global market on November 17, 2021 and it can be introduced in India this month. The phone will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor and will come with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. It will run Android 11 out of the box and will have a 5000mAh battery. While Vivo Y54s will sport a dual camera setup at the rear with a 13MP camera and a 2MP camera, and an 8MP sensor at the front.

Xiaomi 12 Pro

This has been launched in China only in December 2021, however its India launch has been announced and the general manager of Xiaomi India says that it can be launched in India on 12 April. This phone will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and will run on Android 12 based MIUI 13. Which can be paired with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

It has a 6.73 inch with 120Hz QHD + LTPO AMOLED display. Also in which triple rear camera setup 50MP + 50MP + 50MP camera setup has been given. While a 32MP camera is being given for selfie. Apart from this, 4,600mAh battery 120W wired and 50W wireless charging support will be provided.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G

According to Twitter tipster Abhishek Yadav, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite has received the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) certificate. Although more information has not been received about it, but it can be launched this year. On the other hand, the company introduced Nord CE 2 5G in February this year.

Oppo F21 Pro

According to Finance Express, Oppo’s F series phone F21 Pro will be launched on April 12. This phone will be offered in two models 4G-only Oppo F21 Pro and Oppo F21 Pro 5G. The 4G model will be available in Sunset Orange and Cosmic Black, while the 5G variant will be available in Rainbow Spectrum and Cosmic Black.

According to a report, the F21 Pro 5G may be a rebranded Reno 7 4G that was launched in Indonesia. If it does, the phone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chip and feature a 6.43-inch 1080p AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and a 4,500mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.

Poco F4 5G

Gizmochina reports that the global release of the Poco F4 5G could happen soon, as it has been spotted on the website. As per the previous Geekbench listing, the Poco F4 5G will be powered by a 5G-capable Snapdragon SoC and run Android 12 out of the box. The device may come with up to 8GB of RAM and may come with multiple storage options. It is likely to be launched in the budget.