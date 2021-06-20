Xiaomi Plans To Set Up 5000 Stores In Rural India By End Of 2019 – Start your own business with this Chinese company, earn a lot

New Delhi. If you are thinking of doing business in low budget for a long time. So, Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi is going to give you this opportunity. To further strengthen its business in India, Xiaomi is continuously investing in investments. To increase its business rapidly, Xiaomi has planned to open 5000m stores by the end of the year. In such a situation, Xiaomi is giving people a chance to open Mi Store by joining the company. If you are also planning to do business then this is a good opportunity for you.

Opportunity to do business with Xiaomi

With this move, Xiaomi is giving an opportunity to those people who want to do business with Xiaomi. Manu Kumar Jain, Vice President, Xiaomi Global and Managing Director, Xiaomi India, says that the average size to open a Mi Store should be up to 300 square feet. In which the average size of the Mi Home store should be 1,200 square feet. Also a village can have a maximum of two m stores.

apply like this

If you are also willing to open a store, then you will have to fill the Mi Stores Franchisee Application Form by visiting the company’s website. In the form, you will have to provide the name of the store, the name of the partner, the height (in feet) of the store, the front size, the carpet area of ​​the store and the type of store. After filling the form you will be contacted by the company. After that if you get shortlisted then further process will take place.

You can start Mi Store at low cost

According to Jain, to take the franchise of Mi Store, an investment of less than Rs 10 lakh will have to be made. He said that one does not need retail or business experience to become a partner. But he should have an affinity for the Mi brand. Let us tell you that the entire cost of branding of the store will be given by Xiaomi. Whereas other expenses like interiors or rentals will have to be borne by the participant. Earlier, the company had said that a record 500 retail stores have been opened in rural areas of the country. The company has called them Mi Stores and now they are being opened in metros. The company also says that Xiaomi’s plan will provide employment to around 15,000 people. He said that the company is working on expansion plan to further strengthen its offline network.