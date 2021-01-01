Xiaomi raises the price of Redmi Note 10S Redmi 9 Power: Cheap phones are expensive! Xiaomi raises prices of these 5 cheap Redmi phones with Redmi 9 Power, see new price list – Redmi 9 Power, Redmi Note 10T and Redmi Note 10S smartphones

In the Indian market, well-known smartphone makers in the country and the world continue to offer more than one smartphone. Recently, smartphone maker Xiaomi has increased the prices of some of its smartphones. If you are thinking of buying this smartphone then we are telling you about all this. It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post.

However, it is likely that prices have risen due to rising prices and shipping. Here we are telling you about the price and features of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T, Redmi Note 10S, Redmi 9 Power, Redmi 9 and Redmi 9i.



Redmi Note 10T Features

Speaking of specifications, this Redmi Mobile has a 6.50-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080×2400. Speaking of processors, this smartphone has a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor.

Speaking of the operating system, this smartphone works on MIUI 12 based on Android 11. Speaking of storage, this phone has 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, which can be expanded up to 1000 GB via microSD card.

Speaking of camera setup, the rear camera of this smartphone has a 48-megapixel primary camera with f / 1.79 aperture, a second 2-megapixel camera with f / 2.4 aperture and a 2-megapixel third camera with f / 2.4 aperture.

Speaking of selfies, this smartphone has an 8 megapixel front camera with f / 2.0 aperture. Speaking of battery support, this smartphone has a 5000mAh battery, which supports 67W fast charging. Speaking of color options, the smartphone is available in Chromium White, Graphite Black, Metallic Blue and Mint Green.

Price of Redmi Note 10T in India

At launch, the 4GB + 64GB storage variant of the Redmi Note 10T was priced at Rs 13,999 and the 6GB + 128GB storage variant of the Redmi Note 10T was priced at Rs 15,999.

Now each of its variants has been increased by Rs 1,000, the 4GB + 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs 14,999 and the 6GB + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 16,999.

Redmi Note 10sDetails

Speaking of features, this Redmi phone can be given a 6.43 inch Full HD + AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080×2400. In terms of processor, this smartphone is powered by Octa Core MediaTek Helio G95 processor.

Speaking of the operating system, this smartphone works on MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11. Speaking of storage, this smartphone has 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, which can be expanded up to 512GB via a microSD card.

Speaking of the camera, the rear camera of this smartphone is a 64-megapixel first camera with f / 1.79 aperture, an 8-megapixel second camera with f / 2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel third camera with f / 2.4 aperture and f / 2.4. 2 megapixels with aperture are offered.

Speaking of selfies, this smartphone has a 13-megapixel selfie camera with f / 2.45 aperture. In terms of battery, this smartphone has a 5000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

For safety, this smartphone has a fingerprint sensor. Speaking of color options, the smartphone will be available in Aqua Green, Frost White and Shadow Black.



Price of Redmi Note 10S in India

At the time of launch, the 6GB + 64GB storage variant of the phone was priced at Rs 13,999 and the 6GB + 128GB storage variant was priced at Rs 15,999. Now its top variant has been increased by Rs 500. Now the 6GB + 64GB storage variant is still priced at Rs 13,999 and the GB + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 16,499.

Redmi 9Details

Speaking of specifications, this Redmi Mobile has a 6.53-inch Full HD Plus display with a resolution of 720×1600 pixels. In terms of processor, this smartphone is powered by Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 processor.

In terms of operating system, this smartphone works on Android 10 based MIUI 12. Speaking of storage, this smartphone has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 512GB via a microSD card.

Speaking of camera setup, the rear camera of this smartphone has a 13-megapixel primary camera with f / 2.2 aperture and a second 2-megapixel camera with f / 2.4 aperture. The front of this smartphone has a 5 megapixel camera with f / 2.2 aperture for selfies.

In terms of battery backup, this smartphone has a 5000mAh battery. Speaking of color options, the smartphone is available in Carbon Black, Sporty Orange and Sky Blue.

Price of Redmi 9 in India

At the time of launch, the 4GB + 64GB storage variant of the phone was priced at Rs 8,999 and the Redmi 94 4GB + 128GB storage variant was priced at Rs 9,999. Now its base variant has been increased by Rs 500. Now the 4GB + 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs 9,499 and the 4GB + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 9,999.

Redmi 9 PowerDetails

Speaking of features, this Redmi phone has a 6.53 inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080×2340. As far as the processor is concerned, this smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor.

Speaking of the operating system, this smartphone works on MIUI 12 based on Android 10. In terms of storage, the phone has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, which can be expanded up to 512 GB via a microSD card.

Speaking of camera setup, this smartphone has a 48-megapixel rear camera with f / 1.8 aperture, a second 8-megapixel camera with f / 2.2 aperture, a third camera of 2-megapixels with f / 2.4 aperture and f / 2.4. A 2 megapixel camera with a fourth aperture is provided.

Speaking of selfies, this smartphone has an 8 megapixel front camera with f / 2.0 aperture. Speaking of battery support, this smartphone has a 6000mAh battery, which supports 67W fast charging. Speaking of color options, this smartphone is available in Blazing Blue, Electric Green, Firey Red and Mighty Black.

Redmi 9 Power Price in India

The price of the 4GB + 64GB storage variant of the phone and the 6GB + 128GB storage variant has been increased by Rs 500. But the 4GB + 128GB storage variant of Redmi 9 Power is still priced at Rs 11,999.

redmi 9iDetails

In terms of features, the Redmi phone has a 6.53-inch display with 720×1600 resolution. Talking about the processor, this smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio G25 octa-core processor.

Speaking of the operating system, this smartphone is based on MIUI which is based on Android 10. Speaking of camera setup, this smartphone has a 13-megapixel rear camera with f / 2.2 aperture. Speaking of the front camera, this smartphone has a 5 megapixel selfie camera.

Speaking of storage, this smartphone has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 512 GB via a microSD card. Speaking of battery backup, this smartphone comes with a 5000mAh battery. This smartphone works on Android 10. In terms of color options, this smartphone is available in Midnight Black, Sea Blue and Nature Green.

Price of Redmi 9i in India

At the time of launch, the 4GB + 64GB storage variant of the phone was priced at Rs 8,799. Now its base variant has been increased by Rs 500. Now the 4GB + 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs 9,299.