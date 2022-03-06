Jobs

Xiaomi Smart Home Day Sale starting from this day, devices will get up to 80 percent off, Flipkart and Amazon will also get this offer

The company informed that up to 80 percent offer will be available on the products. The sale will be live on online and offline platforms including Mi.com, Mi Home, Flipkart and Amazon.

Xiaomi, which sells its products in India and other markets, has announced its Smart Home Days sale. This sale is starting from 7th March 2022 and will run till 10th March. During this sale, buyers and customers can get up to 80 percent off on many devices. Because the company is bringing big discount offers for the people during this time.

Giving information about this, Xiaomi India wrote on Twitter that Xiaomi’s Home Days sale is coming from March 7. This sale will go on till March 10 and will offer attractive discounts on many devices.

Discount on Flipkart and Amazon
According to the brand, interested buyers will get up to 80 percent off on these products. The sale will be live on online and offline platforms including Mi.com, Mi Home, Flipkart and Amazon.

Which items will get discount
In terms of discounts on devices, Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop, Mi Home Security Camera 360-degree 1080, Mi Smart Water Purifier (RO+UV), Mi 360 Home Security Camera 2K Pro, Mi LED Smart Bulb, Mi Smart LED Desk Are included. Apart from this, there are huge discounts on many devices like Lamp 1S, Mi Smart Bedside Lamp 2 and Mi Router 4A Gigabit.

You can also take advantage of these offers
Apart from this, the customer can also avail instant discount coupons and exchange bump-up offers exclusively on Mi.com. During this 4-day sale, Xiaomi will be hosting WipeOutsale at 4 PM, where consumers can avail special discounts on 2 devices.

On whom will there be a discount of Rs.
If you are looking to buy these devices, then let us know that Xiaomi- Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P Smart Home Cleaning at Rs 19,999, Mi Home Security Camera 360-Degree 1080p at Rs 2,799, Smart Water Purifier (RO+UV) at Rs 2,000 1,000 off and Mi Air Purifier 3 can be bought at a discount of Rs.


