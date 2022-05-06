Xiaomi Super Sale Discount and offers on Xiaomi Redmi Smartphones TVs and Laptops Price and everything

Xiaomi has once again organized its new Super Sale in India. This sale will run till 9th ​​May. In Xiaomi Super Sale, the company is offering discounts on many other products including TVs, smartphones, laptops. Let us tell you about all the offers available in the sale.

Xiaomi Super Sale: Offers on Smartphones

In the Xiaomi Super Sale, the company’s latest budget smartphone Redmi Note 11 can be purchased with a discount. In this sale of Xiaomi, a discount of Rs 2000 will be available on Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G.

You can buy Redmi and Xiaomi phones in this sale with a savings of thousands of rupees. The Redmi Note 11 can be taken in the sale for Rs 10,749. 1,000 discount is being given on the phone.

At the same time, Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G is the premium phone of the company’s Note 11 series and it can be taken in the sale from the company’s site at a price of Rs 18,999. Let us tell you that its 6 GB RAM variant is usually available for Rs 20,999.

At the same time, Redmi’s first 5G smartphone Redmi Note 10T 5G can be purchased for Rs 10,249. This price will be available after the discount of Rs 2000 being given by the company.

Talking about Xiaomi, the company’s flagship smartphone Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G can be taken in Super Sale for Rs 30,999 after all the offers. 5000 rupees exchange bonus and 1 thousand rupees prepaid discount is being given on this phone. At the same time, there is a chance to buy Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G for Rs 17,499. There is also a prepaid offer of Rs 3,000 on this handset.

Xiaomi Super Sale: Offers on Smart TVs

The Redmi Smart TV 32 HD can be availed at a price of Rs 10,249 in the Xiaomi Super Sale. Apart from this, there is a chance to get Xiaomi’s Mi TV 4A 32-inch model for Rs 13,249 after a discount of Rs 750. At the same time, Mi TV 4X Smart TV with 50 inch screen can be purchased for Rs 26,999.

RedmiBook 15 is the company’s first laptop in India and its offer price is Rs 30,999. Apart from this, the company is also giving a discount of Rs 500. Apart from this, the premium Mi Notebook Ultra can also be purchased during the sale for Rs 50,499.

