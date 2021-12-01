Xiomara Castro Edges Closer to Honduran Presidency as Opponent Concedes

Tegucigalpa, Honduras (AP) – Fears that Honduras’ second bitterly contested presidential election could plunge Honduras back into chaos and violence eased on Tuesday night when the ruling party conceded defeat to an opposition candidate.

In addition, it appears that Honduras will not only enjoy a peaceful transition, but will also be the first female president of the left-wing Ziomara Castro.

Nasri Asfura, the ruling National Party’s presidential candidate, said in a statement that she had personally congratulated Ms. Castro and met with her and her family.

“Now I want to say this openly: I congratulate her on her victory,” said Mr. Asfura, the conservative mayor of Tegucigalpa. “And as President-elect, I hope that God will enlighten and guide her so that her administration will do its best for the benefit of all Honduras, for the sake of development and democracy.”