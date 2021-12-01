Xiomara Castro Edges Closer to Honduran Presidency as Opponent Concedes
Tegucigalpa, Honduras (AP) – Fears that Honduras’ second bitterly contested presidential election could plunge Honduras back into chaos and violence eased on Tuesday night when the ruling party conceded defeat to an opposition candidate.
In addition, it appears that Honduras will not only enjoy a peaceful transition, but will also be the first female president of the left-wing Ziomara Castro.
Nasri Asfura, the ruling National Party’s presidential candidate, said in a statement that she had personally congratulated Ms. Castro and met with her and her family.
“Now I want to say this openly: I congratulate her on her victory,” said Mr. Asfura, the conservative mayor of Tegucigalpa. “And as President-elect, I hope that God will enlighten and guide her so that her administration will do its best for the benefit of all Honduras, for the sake of development and democracy.”
According to the National Electoral Council, with 52 percent of the ballots counted, Ms. Castro won 53 percent and Mr. Asfura received 34 percent of the vote. The council has 30 days from the election to declare the winner.
Even before the concession, Castro supporters were celebrating.
Thousands of Honduras took to the streets on Sunday, the day before the vote, to celebrate Ms. Castro’s unparalleled lead, burst into fireworks and sing “Joe, Joe, and go away.” Hernandez.
The result appeared to be a shocking breakdown of the National Party’s 12-year rule, shaped by allegations of widespread corruption, the destruction of democratic institutions and links to the drug cartel.
Many hoped that Ms Castro, 62, would be able to cure the country of chronic illnesses that have plagued the country for decades – including widespread corruption, violence, organized crime and mass migration.
Ms. Castro somehow breaks with Honduras’ traditional politics. Her commanding lead, which has so far led to largely peaceful elections, appeared to represent democratic liberation from the wave of dictatorship that has swept across Central America.
However, Ms. Castro is also closely associated with the political establishment in Honduras. Her husband, Manuel Zelaya, is a former left-wing president who was ousted in a 2009 coup.
And Ms. Castro’s ability to deliver on her campaign promises is likely to be sharply challenged by opposition from within Congress and her own political coalition, the more conservative sector.
