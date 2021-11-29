Xiomara Castro Vows New Era for Hondurus but Is Tied to Past
MEXICO CITY – Honduras’ opposition candidate, Ziomara Castro, came close to a surprise presidential victory on Monday morning, and in recent years desperately promised a new era of democratic inclusion in a nation seeking refuge on the U.S. border.
Ms Castro, 62, is leading the party with 20 per cent of the vote, 51 per cent more than the incumbent National Party candidate. The results of Sunday’s vote show a strong rejection of the National Party’s 12-year rule, which has been shaped by allegations of widespread corruption, destruction of democratic institutions and links to the drug cartel.
Thousands of Honduras took to the streets in protest of Ms. Castro’s incomparable lead, blowing up firecrackers and singing “Joh, Joh, and go away”, in the wake of the unpopular outgoing president Juan Orlando Hernandez’s initials.
Many hoped that, if she won, Ms. Castro would be able to cure the country’s chronic illnesses of decades of poverty and despair: widespread corruption, violence, organized crime, and mass migration. He was cautious as the National Party tried to manipulate the election in the unaccounted results, on the grounds that party leaders could face charges of corruption or drug trafficking after leaving office.
“We will recapture Honduras, because we are now ruled by criminals,” said Maryla Sandres, a student who celebrated Sunday night outside Ms. Castro’s campaign headquarters.
Ms. Castro somehow breaks with Honduras’ traditional politics. Her commanding lead, which has so far led to largely peaceful elections, appeared to represent democratic liberation from the wave of dictatorship that has swept across Central America.
If the current returns stand, she will become the first woman president of a deeply conservative nation and the first democratically elected leader on the socialist platform.
She has vowed to rebuild the country’s fragile democracy and bring in all sectors of Honduran society to restore a state that has served the interests of a small group of elites since the Spanish colonization several centuries ago. In a speech on Sunday night, Ms Castro told supporters she would immediately begin talks with political allies and opponents to form a government of national unity.
“There will never be another abuse of power in this country,” she said.
Ms Castro said she would consider legalizing abortion in limited cases and would bring back international corruption investigators who had been fired by Mr Hernandez after he launched an investigation into suspected corruption in his inner circle.
However, Ms. Castro is also closely associated with the political establishment in Honduras. And her ability to deliver on her campaign promises is likely to be sharply challenged by opposition in the more conservative sector within Congress and her own political alliance.
At her election rallies, Ms. Castro called on Mr. Honduras. Widespread protests against Hernandez’s regime. But she is unclear what her own government will do, other than repeal the current government’s most unpopular measures.
Ms. Castro’s candidacy has been shaped by her marriage to wealthy Honduran landowner and former president Mel Zelaya, who was ousted in a military coup in 2009 after trying to emulate the policies of then-Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez.
Mr. Zelaya, who remains a polarizing figure in Honduras, is the founder and head of Ms. Castro’s political party and has served as her campaign manager. If her victory is confirmed, she is expected to play a key role in the government led by Ms. Castro, who has been living outside Honduras since the coup.
John Suazo from Tegucigalpa, Honduras contributed to the report.
