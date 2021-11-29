Xiomara Castro Vows New Era for Hondurus but Is Tied to Past

MEXICO CITY – Honduras’ opposition candidate, Ziomara Castro, came close to a surprise presidential victory on Monday morning, and in recent years desperately promised a new era of democratic inclusion in a nation seeking refuge on the U.S. border.

Ms Castro, 62, is leading the party with 20 per cent of the vote, 51 per cent more than the incumbent National Party candidate. The results of Sunday’s vote show a strong rejection of the National Party’s 12-year rule, which has been shaped by allegations of widespread corruption, destruction of democratic institutions and links to the drug cartel.

Thousands of Honduras took to the streets in protest of Ms. Castro’s incomparable lead, blowing up firecrackers and singing “Joh, Joh, and go away”, in the wake of the unpopular outgoing president Juan Orlando Hernandez’s initials.

Many hoped that, if she won, Ms. Castro would be able to cure the country’s chronic illnesses of decades of poverty and despair: widespread corruption, violence, organized crime, and mass migration. He was cautious as the National Party tried to manipulate the election in the unaccounted results, on the grounds that party leaders could face charges of corruption or drug trafficking after leaving office.