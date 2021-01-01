Xiun Gimbal Launched: Xiun Smooth-Q3 and Webel 2 Gimbals launched in India, they will get a unique experience of photography

Popular gimbal brand ZHIYUN has launched its latest products in India. ZHIYUN SOOTH-Q3 and ZHIYUN WEEBILL 2 have been introduced with powerful and new features. The Xiun Smooth-Q3 is designed for smartphones, while the Xiun Webbill 2 is designed for mirrorless and DSLR cameras.The Xiun Smooth-Q3 is an Axis smartphone gimbal that comes with a unique rotatable fill light. In this integrated fill light, the brightness can be set to three levels. Also available in Touch Control Lite. Gimbal features Smart Follow 3.0 object tracking, instant dolly zoom, magic clone panorama and gesture control. The Gimbal weighs 340 grams and can handle a smartphone load of up to 280 grams. The special thing is that it supports all big brand Android and iOS handsets.

The ZHIYUN WEEBILL 2, on the other hand, is the first Gimbal to feature a 2.88-inch flip-out color display that supports touch input and full camera control.

This gimbal has many other features including smart follow, time lapse and gesture control. The Gimbal weighs 1.47kg and supports most commercial mirrorless and DSLR cameras.

We will tell you that both of these support Gimbal Zion’s ZY Cami app. With this application, users can not only control Gimbal but also edit videos. Sales of the new ZHIYUN Gimbal have started in the country.

The standard variant of the ZHIYUN SMOOTH-Q3 is priced at Rs 9,000 and the combo pack is priced at Rs 10,500. Also, the standard variant of the ZHIYUN WEEBILL 2 will be available for Rs 49,000, the combo pack for Rs 59,000 and the Pro variant for Rs 75,000.

These gimbals can be purchased from ZUUN India’s official website, Amazon, Flipkart and all major camera / consumer electronics stores. The company is offering a 1-year replacement warranty on all parts of these products.