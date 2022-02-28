Health

Yale professor teaches the secret of happiness to the masses

Yale University Professor of Psychology. Laurie Santos has adapted her popular college course into a podcast series entitled “The Happiness Lab” which has been downloaded over 64 million times to teach the scientific way to live a happy life, according to the New York Times.

“Why are there so many happy books and other happy things and people are still not happy?” Asks 46-year-old Santos.

“Because it takes work! Because it’s hard!”

Image of a college student under pressure from school.

Image of a college student under pressure from school.
(iStock)

The study noted in a recent Gallup poll that only 38% of Americans were “satisfied” with their lives, but Santos blames the “culture of capitalism” … which tells us to buy things and a rush-fulfillment culture that destroys my students. Gives concern. ”

He explains that our minds deceive us with things that make us happy, but many of these insights are “… not exactly right – or deeply misguided. So we can misunderstand it. I know these things, but my instincts are completely wrong.” ”

Pedestrians walk on the Yale University campus in New Haven, Connecticut, USA

Pedestrians walk on the Yale University campus in New Haven, Connecticut, USA
(Craig Warga / Bloomberg)

Simple religious practices, such as meditating, reflecting, and connecting with other people, can have a positive effect on happiness, but Santos notes, “The extent to which you can separate these two seems to be our belief, not our actions. Religious people Driving that is happy.

He adds, “It’s much easier if you have a cultural instrument around you,” and even your local CrossFit team can help turn your eyebrows up.

Santos teaches his students the acronym WWW, using examples when we pick up our phone, what was the specific purpose? Why did we do it at that particular time? And at what cost does it leave out other more meaningful activities like studying or talking to your roommate?

“Based on students looking in the trenches, the biggest hit on social media on their well-being is that they spend a lot of time thinking about being social instead of talking to other people. I do the same,” Santos added.

He notes that his students are surprised that money does not make most people happy, noting that recent research shows that it only helps those who live below the poverty line and cannot afford to put it on the table.

A group of students walk the college campus after class, rear view

A group of students walk the college campus after class, rear view

A recent study by Matt Killingsworth, a senior fellow at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania who studies human happiness, found that if your income is $ 100,000 to $ 600,000, your happiness score increases from 64 to 65. News outlet.

“Instead of the amount of work you have to do to sextop your income, you can write in a gratitude journal, you can get an extra hour of sleep,” Santos said.

She adds that although her classes may change behavior in the short term, achieving long-term happiness may be more elusive and may require more radical changes in our lives.

Dan Buetner, a bestselling author, has discovered the “blue zone” where people live the longest, healthiest lives in the Netherlands, so “if you push people into a new culture, they change. You move to the Netherlands, you’ll be happier,” Santos said. .

He argues that Santos’ teaching will not be effective unless people have strong socially strong structural support, but he hopes that people will not have to go to the blue to achieve these, but will have to create “socially strong structures” to achieve happiness.

Asked about the purpose of life, he said, “You smell coffee in the morning. I love your kids. Sex and daisy and spring. It’s the best thing in life. That’s what it is.”

