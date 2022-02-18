Yale transgender swimmer Iszac Henig wins Ivy League Championship in 50 free



NewYou can listen to Gadget Clock articles now!

Yale transgender swimmer Isaac Henig won the Ivy League Championship in the 50-yard freestyle on Thursday night.

Henig narrowly defeated Princeton’s Nicki Venema in the event with a time of 21.93 seconds. Venema finished at 22.30, while Brown’s Samantha Scott finished third at 22.81. Henig entered the event with the fastest time in the preliminary at 22.17.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

Henig, who is transforming from female to male and using male pronouns, swam in Yale’s 800-yard freestyle relay team that arrived at Harvard on Wednesday night. She competed against Leah Thomas of Penn in the first episode of the event, who is being transformed from male to female.

Thomas finished the first leg of Wednesday’s relay at 1: 44.50 and Henig at 1: 44.65.

Henig is from California and has been competing for Yale since 2018.

Leah Thomas jumps third in Penn 800-yard freestyle relay to Ivy League Championship

Henig had her breasts removed but wrote in a New York Times column in June that she was still not taking hormones because she wanted to compete in the pool.

“As a student-athlete, coming out as a trans guy has put me in a weird position,” Henig wrote. “I can start hormones to align myself further, or wait, change socially and continue competing in the women’s swimming team. I decided later.

“I value my contribution to the team and acknowledge that my childhood does not depend on whether I have more or less testosterone running in my veins. At least, I will try to remember when I wear women’s swimwear for competition. Let me do something I don’t feel connected to anymore. “

Henig’s specialties in the pool are freestyle and butterfly.

Henig will compete over the weekend.