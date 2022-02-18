Sports

Yale transgender swimmer Iszac Henig wins Ivy League Championship in 50 free

12 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Yale transgender swimmer Iszac Henig wins Ivy League Championship in 50 free
Written by admin
Yale transgender swimmer Iszac Henig wins Ivy League Championship in 50 free

Yale transgender swimmer Iszac Henig wins Ivy League Championship in 50 free

NewYou can listen to Gadget Clock articles now!

Yale transgender swimmer Isaac Henig won the Ivy League Championship in the 50-yard freestyle on Thursday night.

Henig narrowly defeated Princeton’s Nicki Venema in the event with a time of 21.93 seconds. Venema finished at 22.30, while Brown’s Samantha Scott finished third at 22.81. Henig entered the event with the fastest time in the preliminary at 22.17.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

Isaac Henig of Yale stands by the pool before warming up for an event at the Ivy League Women's Swimming and Diving Championships at Harvard University, on Thursday, February 17, 2022, in Cambridge, Mass. Becoming a swimmer.

Isaac Henig of Yale stands by the pool before warming up for an event at the Ivy League Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships at Harvard University, on Thursday, February 17, 2022, in Cambridge, Mass. Becoming a swimmer.
(AP Photo / Mary Shoalum)

Henig, who is transforming from female to male and using male pronouns, swam in Yale’s 800-yard freestyle relay team that arrived at Harvard on Wednesday night. She competed against Leah Thomas of Penn in the first episode of the event, who is being transformed from male to female.

Thomas finished the first leg of Wednesday’s relay at 1: 44.50 and Henig at 1: 44.65.

Henig is from California and has been competing for Yale since 2018.

Leah Thomas jumps third in Penn 800-yard freestyle relay to Ivy League Championship

Isaac Henig of Yale responds after setting a pool record in the 50-yard freestyle qualifying event at the Ivy League Women's Swimming and Diving Championships at Harvard University, Cambridge, Mass., On Thursday, February 17, 2022.

Isaac Henig of Yale responds after setting a pool record in the 50-yard freestyle qualifying event at the Ivy League Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships at Harvard University, Cambridge, Mass., On Thursday, February 17, 2022.
(AP Photo / Mary Shoalum)

READ Also  Rams' Matthew Stafford throws ridiculous no-look pass in Super Bowl LVI, replays send social media into frenzy

Henig had her breasts removed but wrote in a New York Times column in June that she was still not taking hormones because she wanted to compete in the pool.

“As a student-athlete, coming out as a trans guy has put me in a weird position,” Henig wrote. “I can start hormones to align myself further, or wait, change socially and continue competing in the women’s swimming team. I decided later.

“I value my contribution to the team and acknowledge that my childhood does not depend on whether I have more or less testosterone running in my veins. At least, I will try to remember when I wear women’s swimwear for competition. Let me do something I don’t feel connected to anymore. “

Henig’s specialties in the pool are freestyle and butterfly.

Isaac Henig of Yale smiles as he talks to a coach before the team relay event at the Ivy League Women's Swimming and Diving Championships at Harvard University, Cambridge, Mass., Wednesday, February 16, 2022.

Isaac Henig of Yale smiles as he talks to a coach before the team relay event at the Ivy League Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships at Harvard University, Cambridge, Mass., Wednesday, February 16, 2022.
(AP Photo / Mary Shoalum)

Henig will compete over the weekend.

#Yale #transgender #swimmer #Iszac #Henig #wins #Ivy #League #Championship #free

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  Simone Biles Will Compete, and Helped Jade Carey Prepare for Gold

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment