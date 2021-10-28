Yamaha Fascino with 66 kmpl mileage will be available here for just 41 thousand, the company will give 1 year warranty

This company is offering an offer to buy Yamaha Fascino 125 with strong mileage and attractive design for just 41 thousand, know what is the offer.

The two-wheeler sector has a wide range of mileage budget scooters to sporty style scooters, with the Yamaha Fascino being one such scooter that is preferred for strong mileage and style in a low budget.

To buy this scooter from the showroom, you will have to spend from Rs 72,030 to Rs 78,530, but if you do not have such a big budget, then know here the full offer to buy this scooter at half price.

But before knowing that offer, you should know the complete details of the mileage, features and specification of this scooter. In Yamaha Fascino, the company has given 125 cc single cylinder engine which is SOHC engine based on air cooled technology.

This engine generates 8.2 PS of power and 10.3 Nm of peak torque and the transmission of this scooter is automatic. Talking about the braking system of the scooter, the company has given disc brake in its front wheel and drum brake in the rear wheel, with which tubeless tires have been given.

Regarding the mileage of the scooter, the company claims that it gives a mileage of 66 kmpl and this mileage is certified by ARAI.

After reading the information of Yamaha Fascino, now you can also know the details of offers to buy this scooter at half price along with many other benefits.

(read this alsoBefore buying, know the complete details of the top 3 best selling scooters in the country)

Today’s offer has been given on this scooter by online website CARS24 which has listed it in the two-wheeler section of its site and priced at Rs.41 thousand.

(read this also– These top 3 electric scooters will forget the way to the petrol pump, give a range of up to 236 km in a single charge)

According to the information of this Yamaha Fascino on the site, the model of this scooter is 2018 and its ownership is first. It has covered 28,304 kms till now and its registration is registered at DL-9C RTO office in Delhi.

On the purchase of the scooter, the company is giving a warranty of 1 year with certain conditions, apart from this, the company will also give a money back guarantee of seven days.

According to this money back guarantee, if you do not like this scooter within seven days of buying it, then you can return it to the company, after which the company will refund your full payment to you.