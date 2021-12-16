Yamaha first electric scooter launched in 2022 Ola Bajaj get competition know what special

Electric mobility is growing rapidly in the country. In such a situation, the next year is going to be very special for the electric two-wheeler. Because this year Hero MotoCorp is preparing to launch its complete flagship of electric two-wheeler. At the same time, Yamaha has also geared up for its entry in the segment of electric vehicles. Due to which the company can launch its first electric scooter Yamaha E01 in early 2022. Let us know what will be the features of this electric scooter of Yamaha.

Yamaha’s first electric scooter Yamaha E01 could be the company’s first electric scooter and it will be maxi scooter styled. However, Yamaha India has not made any official announcement regarding the upcoming electric scooter launch.

Yamaha will make 90% flagship electric Yamaha will undoubtedly launch its first electric scooter in 2022. But the company plans to have 90 percent of its lineup electric by 2050. In which the company will launch electric bike and electric scooter. The company is planning to introduce these electric vehicles in Asia as well as Europe market.

Yamaha scooter look and features It is believed that Yamaha’s upcoming electric scooter will be similar to its 125cc petrol scooter, whose looks and features will be quite spectacular. According to media reports, Yamaha’s electric scooter will get many special features including disc brakes, ABS, wide tyres, display with smartphone connectivity.

Let us tell you that companies like Hero MotoCorp and Honda are also going to launch new electric scooters in India next year, in such a situation it is going to be a big challenge for the currently popular TVS, Ola, Ather, Simple Energy, Bajaj and other companies. .