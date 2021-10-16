Yamaha FZ looks like, can run 150Km on a single charge, know – Features of Revolt RV 400 Revolt RV 400 looks like Yamaha FZ and can run 150km on a single charge know Features – Yamaha FZ looks like, 150Km can run on a single charge, know the features of Revolt’s RV 400

The motorcycle gets from zero to 75 percent in three hours, while it gets fully charged from zero in four and a half hours.

Revolt Motors has brought two e-bikes in the Indian market. One of these is the Revolt RV 400. It looks reminiscent of Yamaha’s FZ. However, the look of the bike is quite different from it in many ways. The special thing is that it can travel up to 150 km in a single charge.

Front disc (240 mm)/rear disc (240 mm), front tires 90/80-17, rear – 120/80-17, rear suspension monoshock (adjustable), lithium ion battery and 3 kW (mid drive) ‘s motor. This 108 kg motorcycle is zero to 75 percent in three hours, while it is fully charged from zero in four and a half hours.

The vehicle can carry a maximum of two passengers or a load of 150 kg. It has a wheel base of 1350 mm and seat height (rider) of 814 mm, while the ground clearance is 215 mm. Talking about the lights, it gets LED head lamp (projection for high beam), tail lamp and indicators (all LED).

The bike also comes with a smart remote control, with the help of which the bike can be locked, unlocked, push start and located. The company’s bike is also paired with the Revolt mobile app (MyRevoltApp), which allows the user to access real-time information around his motorcycle. Through this app, it is also known that how much battery is left in the vehicle.

Revolt Motors gives a warranty of five years or 75,000 km (whichever comes first) on its motorcycles, while it offers an “unlimited” warranty on the battery. More information about this will be found in the brochure available on the company’s site. There are three modes available in the bike. These are Economy, Normal and Sports.

Currently, the booking of RV 400 is open. You can easily book it by visiting revoltmotors.com. The price of this vehicle is around Rs.91 thousand (ex-showroom price in Delhi). The company has launched this bike in the Indian market at a time when oil prices are skyrocketing and people are not expected to get relief from them. In such a situation, e-bikes like RV 400 can prove to be very relevant, useful and budget friendly bikes for this era.