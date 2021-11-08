Yamaha FZ S sports bike is available here for just 28 thousand, the company will give warranty and guarantee plan

Yamaha FZ S is a stylish sports bike that you can buy at less than half the price through the offers given by this company, know full details here.

The sports bike segment is the second most preferred segment in the two-wheeler sector. In which bikes of major companies like Yamaha, Honda, Suzuki, Hero, and Bajaj are available.

In this sports bike segment today we are talking about Yamaha FZ S bike which is a naked sports bike. On buying this bike showroom, you will have to spend from Rs 84,042 to Rs 88,042 but through the offer mentioned here, you can take it home for just Rs 28 thousand.

Today’s offer has been given on this bike by the second hand two-wheeler buying and selling website BIKES24 which has listed this bike on its site and priced it at Rs.28 thousand.

According to the information given on the website, the model of this bike is 2013 and its ownership is first. The bike has run 9200 km so far and its registration is registered in the office at DL-10 RTO, Delhi.

The company is offering a plan of one year warranty and seven days money back guarantee with certain conditions on the purchase of this bike. As per this money back guarantee.

If you do not like this bike within seven days of buying it or if there is any defect in it, then you can return it to the company.

After the bike is returned, the company will refund your entire payment to you without any deduction. If you want to buy this bike, then after getting the offer on it, know here the complete details of the features and specification of this bike.

Yamaha FZ S bike is powered by a single cylinder 149 cc engine that generates 13.2 PS of power and 12.8 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Talking about the braking system of the bike, a combination of disc brake in the front wheel and drum brake in the rear wheel has been given. Regarding mileage, the company claims that this Yamaha FZ S bike gives a mileage of 53 kmpl.