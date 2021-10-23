Yamaha is offering attractive cashback offers on these scooters with attractive design and long mileage, read full details

If you are planning to buy a scooter, then know here the complete details of the attractive offers available on Yamaha’s scooter.

In the festive season that has started in the country, all the auto sector companies have started offering attractive discounts and finance offers on vehicles to increase the number of their customers.

In which the name is attached after the car makers of Yamaha Motor India, which is offering attractive cashback and finance offers on its selected scooters.

In the festive offer issued by Yamaha, the company is offering cashback ranging from Rs 3 to 4 thousand, whose last date has been kept as 31 October 2021, but it can be extended further depending on the customer’s response.

If you are also planning to buy a Yamaha scooter, then here you can know how much cashback is being given on which scooter. With this, you will be able to know the complete details from their price to features.

Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi: Yamaha Fascino is a stylish scooter of its company, which the company has launched in hybrid and non-hybrid variants.

Regarding the mileage of this scooter, the company claims that it gives a mileage of 68.75 kmpl. Its starting price is Rs 78,530. Cashback of Rs 3 to 4 thousand is being given by the company on this scooter.

Yamaha Ray ZR 125 Fi: Yamaha Ray ZR FI is a sporty design scooter that the company has launched in seven variants.

Regarding the mileage of this scooter, it is claimed that this scooter gives a mileage of 58 kmpl. Its starting price is Rs 73,330 which goes up to Rs 83,830 in the top model. The company is also giving a cashback of Rs 3 to 4 thousand on this scooter.

Yamaha ray ZR Street Rally 125 Fi: It will also be applicable on hybrid and non-hybrid variants of K, in which the company is also giving cashback of Rs 3 to 4 thousand on this scooter.

This offer of the company is not giving this cash back scheme on Yamaha Aerox 155 maxi scooter. But the company can soon start this cashback offer on its company’s popular bikes apart from its scooters.